The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More

The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
markerzone.com

NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'

Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future

It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
Yardbarker

Flames Prospects Ružička & Klapka Bring Size & Potential

Depth is vital for any NHL team with championship aspirations. Therefore, today we’ll be taking a look at two Calgary Flames prospects who could eventually play supporting roles for the big club. Both men are from Europe, both happen to share a first name and each is at a different stage of his career. Adam Ružička of Slovakia has already seen NHL action, while Adam Klapka of the Czech Republic is huge and talented, but unproven. Both could turn out to be big-league regulars, but that will depend in part on what they show this season.
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Flames’ 1980-81 Inaugural Season

The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972-73. Along with the New York Islanders, they became the league’s ninth and tenth expansion team; however, financial troubles forced owner Tom Cousins to sell the team in 1980. That summer, Daryl and Byron Seaman paid $16 million for the franchise and relocated the team to Calgary, Alberta.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Yardbarker

Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers

It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers

Griffins’ 2022-23 Roster Headlined by Edvinsson & Berggren

Fueled by an influx of talented prospects and even some players with NHL experience, the Grand Rapids Griffins (the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) appear set to make some noise in the 2022-23 AHL season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years (not including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons where no playoffs were held), the Griffins enter this season with an excitement surrounding the team that can be felt from the west side of Michigan over to the east side.
Yardbarker

Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal

Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
Yardbarker

Flames coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t plan on naming a captain

The Calgary Flames spent 2021-22 without a team captain, the first time the club has gone without one since 1990-91. While the season went well – they won the Pacific Division and advanced in the playoffs – many have wondered aloud if the club would name a captain for this season.
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Caleb Jones Begins Season on Injured Reserve

Jones suffered the injury in the Blackhawks' Oct. 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. He practiced Monday in a non-contact capacity before the team announced his IR status. The 25-year-old scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 51 games last season. Chicago will certainly miss Jones' shot-generating ability,...
The Hockey Writers

Devils Prospects Preview: Holtz, Nemec, Bahl, Zetterlund & More

In the last edition of the New Jersey Devils Prospects Preview, I’ll be focusing on the prospects who secured NHL roster spots and ones who will play in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets. Holtz Fitting in on Top Line. Alexander Holtz finally cracked the Devils’...
Yardbarker

Islanders Weekly: 23-Player Roster & Preseason Finale Notes

The New York Islanders concluded their preseason with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday at UBS Arena, finishing with a record of 4-2-0 after a rough start. It’s often difficult to make any kind of judgment in the preseason, but as it concluded and the roster was solidified with NHL players, we saw the team show signs of Islanders hockey from the net out. Ilya Sorokin looked dialed in right from puck drop, and the offense showed some early signs of life, including a sharp-angle goal from Mathew Barzal. The defense, on the other hand, looked shakey despite the score at the final buzzer.
