College Football News
Memphis vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
Memphis vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Memphis (4-2), East Carolina (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Memphis...
247Sports
Ti20 Off the Boards: 2023 G Ryan Forrest
Penny Hardaway secured his first commitment for the 2023 Class in 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Ryan is a senior at the newly established Link Academy based out of Branson, Missouri. Ryan originally played for Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, but made the move to the elite academy during the summer of 2022.
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers revving up for block-party kickoff of basketball season
Every fall, the city of Memphis looks forward to the University of Memphis basketball teams’ Madness event. This year, there will be a block party on campus on Saturday (October 15) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The block party will include...
Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit
One of the biggest rivalries in Tennessee will take place Friday when The Riverdale Warriors take on the Oakland Patriots. I got a chance to interview Caleb Herring this week as we get ready for this classic matchup. Caleb is Riverdale’s leader, a Tennessee Vols commit, and the number one ranked high school player in Tennessee. You can tell this means something to him, and even more so this year with it being his senior campaign.
New JUCO OL offer working on scheduling East Carolina official
Talented class of 2023 recruit and Iowa Central product Daniel Ogundipe talks about his recent offer from East Carolina and his upcoming official visits.
Basketball tournament to be first event at brand new Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Sports and Events Center (MSEC) coming to Liberty Park in midtown, announced its first event on the schedule – a youth basketball tournament set for the new year. Called The Tip-Off, the tournament is set for Jan. 7 and 8, 2022, at the...
New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (10/14/22)
Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a Mississippi County clash. 5-1 Gosnell makes the short trek to 5-1 Blytheville. You can watch the 4A-3 preview here. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News...
actionnews5.com
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023. The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8. It will be the first event held at MSEC, which...
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Pinnacle Cheer is a private, competitive cheerleading organization with a gym in Cordova. Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
Shots fired outside Tops BBQ in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument in the parking lot of a Tops BBQ in Bartlett turned into gunfire Thursday night, police said. Bartlett officers responded to the Tops location at 6780 Stage Road for a disturbance call around 10 p.m. They say shots were fired during an argument among several people in the parking lot. […]
tri-statedefender.com
LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.
Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Memphis congregation grieve pastor killed in fatal accident
A congregation in Memphis is grieving the loss of their 44-year-old pastor who died in a car accident a week after his youngest daughter was baptized, remembering him as a caring pastor, a family man, a good husband and “irreplaceable.”. The Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood CME...
actionnews5.com
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
247Sports
