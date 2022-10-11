Read full article on original website
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon.
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yum! It's always exciting to hear about new restaurants opening up, because if there's one thing we humans love universally, it's eating. And when it's an award-winning, internationally-recognized chef's new restaurant, then bring it.
LOUDON, N.H. – U.S. Legend Cars International (USLCI) is bringing the Road Course World Finals to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) Oct. 14-16. Eighty-six competitors from four countries will compete on the 1.6-mile full road course in pursuit of the 2022 world championship. “We’re excited to welcome legend and...
Over the last few decades we have seen the idea of elaborate Holiday light displays really take off. In fact, some typically seasonal businesses have started doing these displays to extend their operating season. More recent, though, is the idea of doing non-Christmas (non-Holiday) light displays. Or, more accurately, light...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show,...
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Holy smokes. Laconia, New Hampshire, might have the most Halloween activities and events in all of New England. Now, the actual event is the New Hampshire...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
Monday night your ride on the Spaulding Turnpike will change forever. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will no longer accept cash as toll payment at the Rochester and Dover toll plazas starting at 10 p.m. when the last of the state's daytime toll plazas are closed. Drivers will instead...
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cool and serene, Plum Island is an 11-mile-long barrier island off the coast of Newbury, Massachusetts. Bring your flip-flops, sun hat, and binoculars. The Essex County island is a big sandbox, with beaches covering the shoreline. The brilliant sunshine will require a hat and shades because the trees are low-growing. Don’t forget your binoculars: The bird population is interesting, migratory, and diverse.
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
