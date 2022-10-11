ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Seacoast Current

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

NH’s Spaulding Turnpike Goes Cashless Monday

Monday night your ride on the Spaulding Turnpike will change forever. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will no longer accept cash as toll payment at the Rochester and Dover toll plazas starting at 10 p.m. when the last of the state's daytime toll plazas are closed. Drivers will instead...
ROCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Foodie Road Trip: These 30 NH & ME Restaurants Have Opened in the Past 2 Years

The restaurant industry is thriving here in New England, which is a blessing for the boundless population of foodies residing here. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or type of cuisine, there's something out there for everyone to enjoy, and you'll never run out of new restaurants to try. Yours truly has lived in the area her whole life, and still has countless places to visit.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
Seacoast Current

Pet Kangaroos Are Legal in 13 States, Including One in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Australia, kangaroos are only allowed as pets in the state of Victoria, according to A-Z Animals. So, imagine how surprised I was to find out that these exotic wild animals, known for being rough, tough, and quite dangerous, are legal to own in several states across the country.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Crazy Fan Theory Made Me Like the Maine TV Drama ‘Murder She Wrote’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Like many, I did a double-take when I saw that Angela Lansbury passed away. Even though she was just shy of her 97th birthday, she, like Betty White, was someone who had been in our lives so long, it felt as though she'd never leave us.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Seacoast Current

Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Season 13 of HGTV’s ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Heads to New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most popular shows on HGTV right now is "My Lottery Dream Home", hosted by designer David Bromstad. The premise of the show is simple: a lottery winner needs a little help finding the home of their dreams, and calls on Bromstad and his expertise to help them narrow their search and settle on their next big purchase. Debuting in 2015, the show has already amassed more than 100 episodes. For the latest season, David Bromstad is going to be spending quite a bit of time in New England.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Why Do Leaves Change Color in the Fall in New England?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As Mainers, we don’t question the autumn palette in our landscapes once summer comes to a close. We’re used to the changing of colors come fall season and dare I say we may even take it for granted.
MAINE STATE
