Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
NH’s Spaulding Turnpike Goes Cashless Monday
Monday night your ride on the Spaulding Turnpike will change forever. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will no longer accept cash as toll payment at the Rochester and Dover toll plazas starting at 10 p.m. when the last of the state's daytime toll plazas are closed. Drivers will instead...
Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Everybody loves a good, hardworking pickup truck, especially auto thieves in New England. Yes, pickup trucks are in high demand, and they don't even have to...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know.
Foodie Road Trip: These 30 NH & ME Restaurants Have Opened in the Past 2 Years
The restaurant industry is thriving here in New England, which is a blessing for the boundless population of foodies residing here. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or type of cuisine, there's something out there for everyone to enjoy, and you'll never run out of new restaurants to try. Yours truly has lived in the area her whole life, and still has countless places to visit.
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts).
US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show,...
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Pet Kangaroos Are Legal in 13 States, Including One in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Australia, kangaroos are only allowed as pets in the state of Victoria, according to A-Z Animals. So, imagine how surprised I was to find out that these exotic wild animals, known for being rough, tough, and quite dangerous, are legal to own in several states across the country.
Spook Easily? New Hampshire Haunted Attraction Will Have Special ‘No Scares’ Nights
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Some people might hear about a Halloween attraction with “no scares” nights and say, “What’s wrong with some people??”. But as someone...
This Crazy Fan Theory Made Me Like the Maine TV Drama ‘Murder She Wrote’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Like many, I did a double-take when I saw that Angela Lansbury passed away. Even though she was just shy of her 97th birthday, she, like Betty White, was someone who had been in our lives so long, it felt as though she'd never leave us.
Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
Famous Fashion Designer Michael Kors Stops by This Maine Clam Shack
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, certainly seems to be a hot spot with celebrities. Granted, Maine is a great destination place in general, so you're...
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
Season 13 of HGTV’s ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Heads to New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most popular shows on HGTV right now is "My Lottery Dream Home", hosted by designer David Bromstad. The premise of the show is simple: a lottery winner needs a little help finding the home of their dreams, and calls on Bromstad and his expertise to help them narrow their search and settle on their next big purchase. Debuting in 2015, the show has already amassed more than 100 episodes. For the latest season, David Bromstad is going to be spending quite a bit of time in New England.
Why Do Leaves Change Color in the Fall in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As Mainers, we don’t question the autumn palette in our landscapes once summer comes to a close. We’re used to the changing of colors come fall season and dare I say we may even take it for granted.
