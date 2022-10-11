ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayville, IL

WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: State Road 61 in Winslow closed

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WHET) – INDOT Southwest has released a notice via their Twitter that State Road 61 in Winslow is closed this morning due to a water main break. The closure is located between North Street and Lafayette Street. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
WINSLOW, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Steps for internet access in rural Union Co. move forward

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A big step to bring rural Kentuckians internet has started. Union County Officials posted on Facebook that a buildout for the cables in the Kenergy Internet Project has started. The Facebook post calls this a game changer. Kenergy has said in the last few months...
UNION COUNTY, KY
City
Grayville, IL
Local
Illinois Health
14news.com

Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
CORYDON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Murbarger trial nearing an end

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – As the murder trial for Brodey Murbarger continues into its second week, the jury heard from two unexpected witnesses, first Murbarger’s father Jayson, followed by Murbarger himself. In a room full of family and friends of Megan Nichols, the court along with jurors learned more about the relationship between Nichols and […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
city-countyobserver.com

BREAKING NEWS: COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES MAJOR PAY AND BENEFITS INCREASE FOR DPUTY SHERIFF

EVANSVILLE, IN (October 11, 2022) – The Vanderburgh County Commissioners on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, unanimously approved a contract for Deputy Sheriffs which raises salaries thirty percent (30%) over the next four (4) years and increases longevity and retention benefits. The contract raises salary and benefits for Vanderburgh Deputies from near the bottom of Indiana counties to near the top.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
JASPER, IN
NewsBreak
Health
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – October 10, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Michele R. Nix; Ana C. Holmes; Kalvin E. Hall; Blakely C. Hayden; Amber N. Hicks; Michelle R. Sanders; Coleman S. Wardrip; Ana M. Sandoval; Amaya Edwards; Juan A. Huerta-Rojas; Derrick S. Young; Chelsea M. Harrison; Brittni R. Owen; Donna M. Wilkerson; Dakoda J. Beier; Dylan D. Maxwell; Michael S. Meador; Emilee-Kate Warren; Jill M. Kippenbrock; Reuben K. Wittman; Macs McClellan Brisson; Rebecca L. Elder; Greggery L. Wilhelm; Kristy N. Chaparro; Matthew C. Belviy; Matthew B. Dowell; Lori M. Smith; Dallas M. Howard; Mercedes Santos-Tellez; William T. Biggs; Alexander M. Augenstein; Joshua D. Gandy; Marina G. Vernon; Brittany E. Montezuma; Jorge Mustelier-Yero; Stephen W. Shore; Lindsey M. Weber.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Owensboro (KY) Fire Department Seeks to Replace Firefighting Boat

Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky. The Owensboro Fire Department is seeking bids to replace its large firefighting boat. An official with the fire department said Monday a vendor to construct the boat will be chosen in early November. The city issued a request for bids for a new fire rescue boat Monday.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington City Workers To Get Bonus Pay

Washington’s City Council met Tuesday evening with only two items on the business agenda. The Council approved a resolution transferring $15,000 in the Park Department budget to make up for unexpected fuel costs. Mayor Rhoads this transfer should cover the department’s needs for the remainder of the year. The Council also approved an ordinance establishing the City’s Budget and projected tax rate for the year. The tax rate will be finalized after the State examines the tax rates set by all taxing units and applied the State’s circuit breakers to the tax rates.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL

