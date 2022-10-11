Read full article on original website
Related
TRAFFIC ALERT: State Road 61 in Winslow closed
PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WHET) – INDOT Southwest has released a notice via their Twitter that State Road 61 in Winslow is closed this morning due to a water main break. The closure is located between North Street and Lafayette Street. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
14news.com
Steps for internet access in rural Union Co. move forward
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A big step to bring rural Kentuckians internet has started. Union County Officials posted on Facebook that a buildout for the cables in the Kenergy Internet Project has started. The Facebook post calls this a game changer. Kenergy has said in the last few months...
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
cilfm.com
No injuries reported in Hamilton County truck vs trail collision
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No one was hurt when a train crashed into a tractor trailer in Hamilton County. It happened at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday at a rural crossing on Miller Stone Road, about 10 miles east of McLeansboro. The crash caused two locomotives and several loaded...
wevv.com
High-speed motorcycle chase on Lloyd Expressway leads to arrest of Evansville couple
An Evansville couple was arrested on Wednesday night after police say a man led authorities on a high-speed chase down the Lloyd Expressway. The Indiana State Police says the incident started around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, when a trooper was patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue. ISP says the...
wevv.com
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murbarger trial nearing an end
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – As the murder trial for Brodey Murbarger continues into its second week, the jury heard from two unexpected witnesses, first Murbarger’s father Jayson, followed by Murbarger himself. In a room full of family and friends of Megan Nichols, the court along with jurors learned more about the relationship between Nichols and […]
city-countyobserver.com
BREAKING NEWS: COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES MAJOR PAY AND BENEFITS INCREASE FOR DPUTY SHERIFF
EVANSVILLE, IN (October 11, 2022) – The Vanderburgh County Commissioners on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, unanimously approved a contract for Deputy Sheriffs which raises salaries thirty percent (30%) over the next four (4) years and increases longevity and retention benefits. The contract raises salary and benefits for Vanderburgh Deputies from near the bottom of Indiana counties to near the top.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
Weird Sign in Evansville Indiana Looks Like Something Straight From the Pages of a Stephen King Novel
Have you ever been going about your daily life and then seen something that just makes you stop in your tracks? Something so odd, so out of context, that you just stop for a moment to stare... and then take a picture?. The Backstory. A couple of weeks ago, I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – October 10, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Michele R. Nix; Ana C. Holmes; Kalvin E. Hall; Blakely C. Hayden; Amber N. Hicks; Michelle R. Sanders; Coleman S. Wardrip; Ana M. Sandoval; Amaya Edwards; Juan A. Huerta-Rojas; Derrick S. Young; Chelsea M. Harrison; Brittni R. Owen; Donna M. Wilkerson; Dakoda J. Beier; Dylan D. Maxwell; Michael S. Meador; Emilee-Kate Warren; Jill M. Kippenbrock; Reuben K. Wittman; Macs McClellan Brisson; Rebecca L. Elder; Greggery L. Wilhelm; Kristy N. Chaparro; Matthew C. Belviy; Matthew B. Dowell; Lori M. Smith; Dallas M. Howard; Mercedes Santos-Tellez; William T. Biggs; Alexander M. Augenstein; Joshua D. Gandy; Marina G. Vernon; Brittany E. Montezuma; Jorge Mustelier-Yero; Stephen W. Shore; Lindsey M. Weber.
14news.com
Traffic backed up on Evansville’s west side due to flashing traffic light
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at Rosenberger and the Lloyd Expressway is flashing red. Around 6:45 p.m., traffic was backed up as drivers treated the busy intersection as a four way stop. There’s no word on when the light will be fixed or why it’s flashing.
wrul.com
Sell Announces Petitions Available for Pick Up and Filing Dates for April Election
White County Clerk Beth Sell is reminding the public that petitions for school board can now be picked up in the County Clerk’s office for the Consolidated Election April 4, 2023. Those interested in running for Village Offices can pick up petitions at their City Hall. Filing dates are December 12-19, 2022.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Owensboro (KY) Fire Department Seeks to Replace Firefighting Boat
Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky. The Owensboro Fire Department is seeking bids to replace its large firefighting boat. An official with the fire department said Monday a vendor to construct the boat will be chosen in early November. The city issued a request for bids for a new fire rescue boat Monday.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
wamwamfm.com
Washington City Workers To Get Bonus Pay
Washington’s City Council met Tuesday evening with only two items on the business agenda. The Council approved a resolution transferring $15,000 in the Park Department budget to make up for unexpected fuel costs. Mayor Rhoads this transfer should cover the department’s needs for the remainder of the year. The Council also approved an ordinance establishing the City’s Budget and projected tax rate for the year. The tax rate will be finalized after the State examines the tax rates set by all taxing units and applied the State’s circuit breakers to the tax rates.
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
Comments / 0