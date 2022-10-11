ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

therecordlive.com

Lady Bears defeat Vidor in volleyball

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates in four sets on Tuesday, October 11, at the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium. The win raised the Lady Bears record to 6-2 in district. LCM won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. The Lady Pirates played a very...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Bulldogs, Fort Bend Marshall play deep into night after long rain delay

Inclement weather caused a nearly two-and-a-half-hour rain delay in Missouri City as the Nederland Bulldogs took on Fort Bend Marshall Thursday night. Despite the 9:20 p.m. kickoff, the two teams elected to play the game, which ended in a 24-0 victory for Fort Bend Marshall, which entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Sam Houston beats Barbe, pushing for top-4 seed

MOSS BLUFF — The regular season is winding down, but the Sam Houston High School volleyball team is not slowing down in its hunt for a top-four seed in the playoffs. The Broncos beat Division I, District 3 rival Barbe in four sets, 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, at home Tuesday to win for the 12th time in 14 matches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox4beaumont.com

The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 8

TEXAS — It's Week 8 and we're taking the #KFDMTailgate Party to the 1st place battle in 10-4A-I between Vidor and Lumberton. We'll be live at Raider Stadium Friday night with a pregame preview, highlights lead off the big show, and our Word of the Week feature returns. Join...
LUMBERTON, TX
therecordlive.com

Janis Carroll Smith, 76, Orange

Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Rubin "Jerry" Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, Orange

Rubin “Jerry” Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Deweyville. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry. Born in Orange, Texas, on May 18, 1970, he was...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

James Aaron Bishop, 73, Orange

James Aaron Bishop, age 73, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas, on June...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

20 YO Vidor Man Missing

Constable Matt Ortego has announced that the reward has increased for information or the return of Derek Harder, the missing 20 year old from Vidor. The reward is now increased to $800 to anyone with information leading to his safe return. Harder, nicknamed DJ, is 5-3 and 113 pounds. He...
VIDOR, TX
therecordlive.com

Blaine Thomas Broussard, 61, Orange

Blaine Thomas Broussard, age 61 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care and services. Blaine was born on October 12, 1960, in Port Arthur,...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Lydia Latteyer Richards, 88, Nome

Lydia Latteyer Richards, 88, of Nome, passed away on October 8, 2022, at her home. Born in Erlangen, Germany, on November 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Johann Latteyer and Anna Amalie (Nee Krabec) Latteyer. Lydia was a jokester who loved to keep people laughing. She loved to sit down and crochet just about anything. Lydia was known to cook her favorite german recipes and also enjoyed a good shopping trip. She loved her family dearly especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lydia left an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
NOME, TX
therecordlive.com

James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, Orange

James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, of Orange, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held graveside, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park; located at 5432 Old Hwy 90, Orange, TX 77632.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Cowboy Church Fall Festival

Cowboy Church of Orange County will be hosting a Fall Festival set for Saturday, October 22nd from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Church located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. You and the whole family can experience a Trunk or Treat, games, prizes, hayrides, free concession stand, food and more. Come join us for Fun for the Whole Family!
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Government Technology

Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program

(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision

PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
ORANGE, TX

