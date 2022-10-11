Lydia Latteyer Richards, 88, of Nome, passed away on October 8, 2022, at her home. Born in Erlangen, Germany, on November 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Johann Latteyer and Anna Amalie (Nee Krabec) Latteyer. Lydia was a jokester who loved to keep people laughing. She loved to sit down and crochet just about anything. Lydia was known to cook her favorite german recipes and also enjoyed a good shopping trip. She loved her family dearly especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lydia left an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

NOME, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO