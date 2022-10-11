Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Lady Bears defeat Vidor in volleyball
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates in four sets on Tuesday, October 11, at the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium. The win raised the Lady Bears record to 6-2 in district. LCM won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. The Lady Pirates played a very...
Port Arthur News
Bulldogs, Fort Bend Marshall play deep into night after long rain delay
Inclement weather caused a nearly two-and-a-half-hour rain delay in Missouri City as the Nederland Bulldogs took on Fort Bend Marshall Thursday night. Despite the 9:20 p.m. kickoff, the two teams elected to play the game, which ended in a 24-0 victory for Fort Bend Marshall, which entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state.
Lake Charles American Press
Sam Houston beats Barbe, pushing for top-4 seed
MOSS BLUFF — The regular season is winding down, but the Sam Houston High School volleyball team is not slowing down in its hunt for a top-four seed in the playoffs. The Broncos beat Division I, District 3 rival Barbe in four sets, 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, at home Tuesday to win for the 12th time in 14 matches.
fox4beaumont.com
The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 8
TEXAS — It's Week 8 and we're taking the #KFDMTailgate Party to the 1st place battle in 10-4A-I between Vidor and Lumberton. We'll be live at Raider Stadium Friday night with a pregame preview, highlights lead off the big show, and our Word of the Week feature returns. Join...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves, Dayton bring top offenses to homecoming clash
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves football team could be in for a high-flying homecoming game as the Dayton Broncos come to town. PNG (4-2, 2-1 in District 9-5A Division II) takes on the Broncos (5-1, 3-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Port Neches Stadium. The game has the...
12newsnow.com
Threatening comment on YouTube livestream of Nederland High School football game deemed not credible
NEDERLAND, Texas — A threat made in the comments of a YouTube livestream Thursday night wasn't credible but still triggered a police presence at Nederland High School Friday morning. The threat against "student safety" on the Nederland High School campus was made Thursday night on the livestream of the...
therecordlive.com
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, Orange
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,...
therecordlive.com
Rubin "Jerry" Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, Orange
Rubin “Jerry” Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Deweyville. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry. Born in Orange, Texas, on May 18, 1970, he was...
therecordlive.com
James Aaron Bishop, 73, Orange
James Aaron Bishop, age 73, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas, on June...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
kogt.com
20 YO Vidor Man Missing
Constable Matt Ortego has announced that the reward has increased for information or the return of Derek Harder, the missing 20 year old from Vidor. The reward is now increased to $800 to anyone with information leading to his safe return. Harder, nicknamed DJ, is 5-3 and 113 pounds. He...
therecordlive.com
Blaine Thomas Broussard, 61, Orange
Blaine Thomas Broussard, age 61 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care and services. Blaine was born on October 12, 1960, in Port Arthur,...
therecordlive.com
Lydia Latteyer Richards, 88, Nome
Lydia Latteyer Richards, 88, of Nome, passed away on October 8, 2022, at her home. Born in Erlangen, Germany, on November 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Johann Latteyer and Anna Amalie (Nee Krabec) Latteyer. Lydia was a jokester who loved to keep people laughing. She loved to sit down and crochet just about anything. Lydia was known to cook her favorite german recipes and also enjoyed a good shopping trip. She loved her family dearly especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lydia left an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
therecordlive.com
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, Orange
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, of Orange, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held graveside, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park; located at 5432 Old Hwy 90, Orange, TX 77632.
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
therecordlive.com
Cowboy Church Fall Festival
Cowboy Church of Orange County will be hosting a Fall Festival set for Saturday, October 22nd from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Church located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. You and the whole family can experience a Trunk or Treat, games, prizes, hayrides, free concession stand, food and more. Come join us for Fun for the Whole Family!
Government Technology
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
KFDM-TV
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 366 in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — A bicyclist has died after he was struck Wednesday night by a vehicle on Highway 366 in Port Neches. The fatal accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 366. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett was called to...
Beaumont native who played basketball in Europe uses culinary skills to bring unique taste to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In addition to good music and company, unique and delicious food can be found at Cracklin Kings located in downtown Beaumont. “We got the etouffee,” Prentiss Semien, owner of Cracklin Kings, said. “We got the creole shrimp pasta”. (Editor's note: The above video is...
Orange Leader
POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
