Bobby Nelson, born February 22, 1930, passed away on October 11, 2022. Bobby Nelson was born a simple man of modest means and yet died a giant of a man. He was full of love, compassion, and care. Bobby married the love of his life, Cecile, and they were married for over 70 years. They gave birth to one child, Deborah, who was his pride and joy. He gave back to his community volunteering and helped others in need whenever he could. Papa set an amazing example for his grandchildren. He served his country in the National Guard and the Air Force. He worked tirelessly and enthusiastically for Texaco for nearly 40 years.

ORANGE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO