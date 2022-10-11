Read full article on original website
Rosemary Grosskreutz
Rosemary E. “Rosie” Grosskreutz, age 66, of the Town of Plymouth, WI, passed away on October 9, 2022. after a long courageous battle with leukemia at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born on February 22, 1956 in Green Bay, WI, a daughter of...
LeRoy Norville
LeRoy Joseph Norville Jr., 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Sheboygan. LeRoy was born to LeRoy Sr. and Dorothy (Preiss) Norville on February 4, 1932, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee in 1950. On September 6, 1950, LeRoy married Arlene Scott in Waukegan, IL.
Dorien Hammann
On October 13, 2022, God chose to take one of his loyal soldiers, Dorien Hope (Schmidt) Hammann, into. his arms. She was born to Eileen Hazel Alberta Krug (as Beverly Ann Krug) on April 15, 1933, in. Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was then adopted by Dorothy M. and George J. Schmidt...
Mary Thiel
Mary Ann Thiel (88) of Pine Haven Christian Communities-Giddings Avenue Campus, previously of Hingham, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Mary was born to Arthur and Martha (Swart) Koskamp on March 23, 1934, in the Town of Lima. She was a 1952 graduate of Oostburg High School.
Mary Torrison
Mary Sue Torrison, age 74, passed away at home in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin on October 11, 2022. Mary was born on April 21, 1948 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Mary Grace and Gustave Torrison. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Clarks Mills and graduated from Valders High School in 1966. She then attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned a degree in Communication Science and Disorders. Mary spent her career as a Speech-Language Pathologist for the Sheboygan Public Schools. During retirement, she remained committed to young students and volunteered as a classroom aide for as long as she could. On July 12, 1980 Mary married Otto (Skip) Grunow in Sheboygan Falls, WI. They spent their 42-year marriage living happily in Sheboygan Falls with the Sheboygan River in their backyard. Mary and Skip were incredibly devoted to one another and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. As Mary endured more health challenges in recent years, she could always count on Skip, who remained a vigilant, caring partner constantly looking out for her.
Clare Rudolph
Clare Rudolph, 102, left this earth for heaven at 1:30pm, Monday, October 10. Clare passed peacefully. and without pain in her own bed at the Sheboygan Senior Community while holding her daughter’s. hand. Clare was preceded in death by her husband Ralph in 2012. She is survived by 4...
Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night
A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
Public Help Requested to Find Tools Stolen in Fond du Lac County
An alert worker nearly foiled a burglary, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that sharp-eyed citizens can help find what was stolen. The crime was caught in progress when an employee of Sabel Mechanical in the Fond du Lac County Town of Empire arrived for work just before 5 a.m., spotting two masked men who quickly entered a suspicious vehicle and sped away from the scene. That employee followed the vehicle, providing officials with crucial information of its identity before losing sight.
Local 3 Sheeps Brewing Company to Launch Recurring Annual Double Barrel Wolf Beer Flavor
Sheboygan’s hometown brewer, the 3 Sheeps Brewing Company is going to bring back their perennial fan favorite “Double Barrel Wolf ” beer on Saturday October 15 at 11 a.m. in the 3 Sheeps Brewing Company Taproom. Every year, 3 Sheeps releases a special brew called “The Wolf,”...
