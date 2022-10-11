Mary Sue Torrison, age 74, passed away at home in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin on October 11, 2022. Mary was born on April 21, 1948 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Mary Grace and Gustave Torrison. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Clarks Mills and graduated from Valders High School in 1966. She then attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned a degree in Communication Science and Disorders. Mary spent her career as a Speech-Language Pathologist for the Sheboygan Public Schools. During retirement, she remained committed to young students and volunteered as a classroom aide for as long as she could. On July 12, 1980 Mary married Otto (Skip) Grunow in Sheboygan Falls, WI. They spent their 42-year marriage living happily in Sheboygan Falls with the Sheboygan River in their backyard. Mary and Skip were incredibly devoted to one another and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. As Mary endured more health challenges in recent years, she could always count on Skip, who remained a vigilant, caring partner constantly looking out for her.

