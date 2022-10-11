Read full article on original website
Woman found unresponsive in Loop apartment with gunshot to the head: police
CHICAGO - A woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head in a downtown Chicago apartment Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was found shot around 1:02 p.m. in an apartment in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street in the Loop. The...
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
Woman, 38, shot in the face while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was driving around 1:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 13th Street when someone in a gold sedan started shooting at her, police said. She suffered...
Man dies after hitting tree with car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was ejected from his Volvo SUV after striking a tree around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said. He suffered trauma to the body and...
Girl, 16, dies after being found unresponsive in Far South Side home
CHICAGO - An investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old girl died Thursday morning on Chicago's Far South Side. The girl was found unresponsive around 1:53 a.m. inside a home in the 4000 block of East 134th Street, according to Chicago police. She was transported to Trinity Hospital where she...
Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
Armed Individual Barricaded Inside Oak Park Apartment, Officials Say
Residents are being urged to use caution in suburban Oak Park on Thursday because of an armed individual who has been barricaded inside of an apartment since late morning. According to Oak Park officials, "an individual in distress" was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue.
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace neighborhood home
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. Walker was known by most of the people...
Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker’s remains found in Far North Side freezer
CHICAGO (WLS) — A woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in the freezer at a Far North Side boarding house. Sandra Kolalu, 36, is charged with first degree murder, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday evening. She is also charged with one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man robbed, punched in CTA Red Line attack, police say
Both offenders were able to escape.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
University of Chicago undergrad student shot in robbery in Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Friday were searching for the gunman who shot and wounded a University of Chicago student during a robbery southeast of campus. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near 65th Street and Stony Island, along the western edge of Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
'Enough is enough': South Shore residents call for action after teen's killing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents in the South Shore neighborhood are asking for help after another shooting leaves a 17-year-old boy dead.Police said Curtis Gatewood was targeted and the person responsible was captured on video. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot heard from residents about their concerns over similar recent incidents.Chicago police Gatewood was walking on the 1900 block of East 79th Street around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. That's when someone in a dark-colored four-dour sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, shot him multiple times.The suspect was later seen on surveillance video getting on a bus. He appeared to duck from cameras while...
Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old
MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, Three Suspects Shoot Fire on a Guy After a Dispute
CHICAGO – On Monday night, a man was shot during an altercation on the Southwest Side of Chicago. At around 10:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, a 28-year-old man was shot and died during an altercation with three individuals. The guy was shot in the left...
Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
