CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents in the South Shore neighborhood are asking for help after another shooting leaves a 17-year-old boy dead.Police said Curtis Gatewood was targeted and the person responsible was captured on video. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot heard from residents about their concerns over similar recent incidents.Chicago police Gatewood was walking on the 1900 block of East 79th Street around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. That's when someone in a dark-colored four-dour sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, shot him multiple times.The suspect was later seen on surveillance video getting on a bus. He appeared to duck from cameras while...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO