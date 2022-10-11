ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker’s remains found in Far North Side freezer

CHICAGO (WLS) — A woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in the freezer at a Far North Side boarding house. Sandra Kolalu, 36, is charged with first degree murder, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday evening. She is also charged with one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago

Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2’s Bob Wallace. From the CBS 2 Vault, here are a couple of Bob’s reports. First, he takes us to a costume party at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. There were vampires and comic characters, but there were also fire-eaters – at least two of them – and people in fetish gear, or as Bob put it, “enough chain to anchor the Queen Mary.” And we hear the Wurlitzer theatre organ playing in the background too.
Funeral details for Sergio Mims, movie critic and founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival

Members of the film industry and movie buffs are mourning the death of Sergio Mims, a founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival. “The Chicago film community just lost a great film critic, film historian and film ambassador,” tweeted George Tillman Jr., who produced three “Barbershop” movies and the “Barbershop” TV series as well as the films “Beauty Shop,” “The Hate U Give”and TV’s “Soul Food” series. “RIP Sergio. You were one of a kind. I still remember you sneaking me into those early film screenings with Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.”
