Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker’s remains found in Far North Side freezer
CHICAGO (WLS) — A woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in the freezer at a Far North Side boarding house. Sandra Kolalu, 36, is charged with first degree murder, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday evening. She is also charged with one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace neighborhood home
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. Walker was known by most of the people...
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago
Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
Chicago statue of Abraham Lincoln vandalized to protest 1862 death of Native Americans: ‘Colonizer’
Vandals desecrated a famous statue of President Abraham Lincoln in Chicago’s Lincoln Park on Monday, claiming they want “to tear down the myth of Lincoln as great liberator.”. The vandalism, which Chicago police said took place around 12:30 p.m., consisted of red paint dumped on “Abraham Lincoln: The...
Severe storms prompt tornado warnings in Wisconsin, no touchdowns confirmed | Live Radar
CHICAGO (WLS) — A line of severe storms prompted several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said there were reports of a possible tornado touchdown just south of Highway 12 and Highway 59 near Whitewater around 11:45 a.m. So...
CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s
CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2’s Bob Wallace. From the CBS 2 Vault, here are a couple of Bob’s reports. First, he takes us to a costume party at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. There were vampires and comic characters, but there were also fire-eaters – at least two of them – and people in fetish gear, or as Bob put it, “enough chain to anchor the Queen Mary.” And we hear the Wurlitzer theatre organ playing in the background too.
Funeral details for Sergio Mims, movie critic and founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival
Members of the film industry and movie buffs are mourning the death of Sergio Mims, a founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival. “The Chicago film community just lost a great film critic, film historian and film ambassador,” tweeted George Tillman Jr., who produced three “Barbershop” movies and the “Barbershop” TV series as well as the films “Beauty Shop,” “The Hate U Give”and TV’s “Soul Food” series. “RIP Sergio. You were one of a kind. I still remember you sneaking me into those early film screenings with Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.”
Cook County property tax bills still haven’t been sent. What does it mean for taxpayers?
Cook County (WLS) — The second installment of Cook County property taxes are usually due by August, but those bills have not even been sent out to taxpayers yet. The county says the bills will go out by the end of the year… but what does that mean for you?
