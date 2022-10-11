ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Toronto Raptors organization agrees to deal with Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins

(Atlantic) The dream of playing basketball for a living is being realized by Atlantic graduate Ryan Hawkins. The former Northwest Missouri State and Creighton star told KSOM/KS95.7 Sports he is signing with Toronto. “I don’t really know what to expect out of this, but it’s the next step forward and I cant wait for the experience and hopefully a great season ahead.”
