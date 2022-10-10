Read full article on original website
CNET
Pixel 7 Perks: Helpful Extras on Google's Phones That You Should Know
Google's Pixel 7 phone lineup, including the $599 (£599, AU$999) Pixel 7 and the $899 Pixel 7 Pro, is hard to miss. Both phones standout with the signature "camera bar" first seen on the Pixel 6 series, and each includes hardware exclusives like the Tensor G2 chip which power a customized version of Android 13. But Pixel phones also receive numerous perks and extras from Google that might be easy to overlook among more popular features like the phones' photography prowess.
TechCrunch
Metalenz ships millions of its tiny cameras and powers up with $30M B round
The startup appeared in 2021 with a fresh take on cameras that abandons the approach we’ve used for decades, basically “a normal camera and lens but small.” Instead, it uses a complex but nearly 2D surface to capture light passing through a single lens, allowing the whole unit to be a fraction of the size. It’s not meant for taking clear ordinary images but providing the kind of extra info needed by those cameras — depth, object and material recognition, and so on.
daystech.org
Just $230 on Prime Day gets you the best budget phone since the OnePlus X
Sick of overpaying for flagship telephones? OnePlus has your again with this killer Prime Day deal that gets you $70 off (opens in new tab) a cellphone that was already effectively underneath $300 to start with. That places the OnePlus Nord N20 5G at simply $230, making it the one finest price range advice we will make this Prime Day.
msn.com
Wordle #482 Hints, Tips and Answer for Friday, October 14 Brainteaser
Wordle has now been available to the public for a year, yet the online sensation shows few signs of losing its popularity. One of the biggest factors behind the game's success is surely its simplicity. Each day the player has to guess a new five letter word, in six attempts...
