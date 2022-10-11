Read full article on original website
tokenist.com
Coinbase-Backed Platform DAODAO Launches, Seeks to Disrupt On-Chain Fundraising
Coinbase-backed custom-built layer 1 blockchain DeSo launched an innovative cross-chain fundraising platform DAODAO to decentralize the fundraising process in crypto. The platform allows startup founders to secure funding in any currency including cash, BTC, ETH, SOL, or DeSo, and easily cash out to USDC.
tokenist.com
Betterment Launches 4 Crypto Thematic Portfolios for its 730,000+ Customers
Betterment is opening its digital investment doors to cryptocurrencies. Holding $33.8 billion for its +730k customers, Betterment will offer four types of crypto portfolios, adapted for each market segment. With over 21k cryptocurrencies in circulation since Bitcoin launched in 2009, Betterment's thematic approach to crypto investing is a much-needed streamlining. The Robo advisor had acquired passive crypto investing startup Makara earlier in the year.
tokenist.com
Ethereum Turns Deflationary but Drops 7% as Market Stays Uncertain
The Ethereum supply has been deflationary over the past week, dropping by more than 5,500 tokens. However, the token's price hasn't reflected the developments and has instead plunged by around 7% during this period.
