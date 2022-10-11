Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Betterment is opening its digital investment doors to cryptocurrencies. Holding $33.8 billion for its +730k customers, Betterment will offer four types of crypto portfolios, adapted for each market segment. With over 21k cryptocurrencies in circulation since Bitcoin launched in 2009, Betterment’s thematic approach to crypto investing is a much-needed streamlining. The Robo advisor had acquired passive crypto investing startup Makara earlier in the year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO