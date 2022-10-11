Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL・
Amazon Prime Day 2: Save £70 on the Apple Watch series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is underway, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up an Apple Watch on the cheap, now’s your chance. Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Apple Watch series 7.There are thousands of discounts on tech, TVs and home appliances , with more being slashed across the two-day shopping event all the time, and we’ve already spotted a tasty deal on last year’s flagship Apple Watch.While the series 7 isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, we aren’t expecting to see any deals on the Apple Watch series 8 or Apple Watch ultra until next year at the earliest, seeing as...
Food & Wine
Can't Wait for Amazon's Massive Prime Early Access Sale? Here Are the 25 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is less than a week away, and we've been scouting the excess of deals ahead of the big event. From classic cookware like knife sets and sheet pans to high-tech coffee makers and air fryers, Amazon has slashed prices on thousands of items — and the markdowns are just beginning.
Deal Alert! A $600 Cordless Vacuum Is Still on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon — at Least for Now
This Prime Day deal still isn't over Amazon told us it was offering its biggest deals in history this week — and so far, it's sticking to its word. One of the most popular deals we saw at the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's Prime Day-like October sale that was stuffed with Black Friday-level discounts ("early access," get it?), was on a lightweight cordless vacuum. And as of this writing, The ZokerLife stick vacuum is still an incredible 75 percent off right now, bringing its original price from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prime Early Access Sale: What to Know About Amazon’s Pre-Holiday Sale
Consider it Prime Day for the holiday season. Amazon is geared up to offer pre-holiday deals and discounts with the announcement of its Prime Early Access Sale in October. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of discounts sitewide, potentially nabbing a few great deals before the holiday shopping season fully kicks into effect.
TechCrunch
Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event
The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
Business Insider
The 10 best smart home gifts for Alexa fans on sale now during Amazon's Prime Day October sale
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Voice assistants add a bunch of convenience to your life by making everyday products smarter and easier to use. With a massive ecosystem of devices, Amazon Alexa is the most popular voice assistant on the market. While Alexa...
Amazon’s Highest-Rated Goods Are On Sale For Prime Day, Ending Tonight
Apple AirPods, KitchenAid mini stand mixers, Vitamix blenders and more beloved products at unbeatable prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Save up to 40% on Crocs during Amazon's October Prime Day
From fur-lined clogs to comfy sandals, there are a dozen pairs of Crocs on sale through Oct. 12.
This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
Build a complete home gym for less than $900 on Amazon Prime Day
Create a complete home gym set-up with weights, machines and a bench for less than $900 this Amazon Prime Day
The best deals on furniture during Amazon's Prime Day like sale: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been thinking about redecorating your home for the holidays, you're in luck -- there are tons of deals...
AOL Corp
The 10 best Prime Day Christmas decor sales: Save up to 50% and deck the halls...for less!
Retailers are super-motivated to move merch this year — which might explain the amazing discounts right now for Prime Day. So even if you're not yet in the ho-ho-holiday spirit, it makes sense to don your imaginary Santa hat and envision what you need to transform your home come December. There are some great savings in the holiday decor department. I'm an interior designer, so Yahoo has asked me to comb through the deals to find the best — and throw in a little decorating advice while I'm at it. Below are my suggestions for warming up your home with holiday charm this winter — and saving a bundle in the process. These deals are fleeting, so stock up now!
Olaplex Is on Sale for Amazon October Prime Day 2022 at a Major Discount
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
AOL Corp
Over 49,000 Amazon shoppers love this Busy Philipps–approved moisturizer — now only $15!
There are so many moisturizers on the market that it can be hard to know which ones are worth your penny, and which should be kicked to the curb. But never fear, we are here to tackle not one, but two of your problems, with the help of none other than actress and activist Busy Philipps! Busy, who boasts 2.4 million Instagram followers, has created a comprehensive shopping list in collaboration with Amazon. Among the many gems, we found your perfect moisturizer that is not only low-cost, but high quality.
Save 53% on this CHIROGUN Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun on October Amazon Prime Day
Save yourself $28 on this CHIROGUN Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun and get relaxed muscles for less on October Amazon Prime Day
29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma
Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
11 game-changing camping deals under $50 in the Amazon Prime sale
We've picked out the best cheap deals on top quality camping gear, from coffee makers to airbeds
ETOnline.com
The Best Fitness Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day: Bowflex, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally here to kick off the holiday shopping season with major savings across virtually every category. The Prime Day fitness deals are especially incredible with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers.
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and Amazon will pay you hundreds of dollars
You really don't have to look very hard for a reason to want pick up Google's latest phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We were already big fans of the Pixel 6 series, and these new models only refine that existing design, delivering some smart upgrades while making us feel secure about our purchase with years of software support ahead. Retailers have been offering some fantastic deals for shoppers looking to pick one up, but if you haven't pulled the trigger yet, this latest might be the best yet.
Comments / 0