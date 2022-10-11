ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL Analysis Network

Many Teams Calling Panthers About Trade For DJ Moore

The Carolina Panthers made a major announcement on Monday as they fired head coach Matt Rhule. Steve Wilks will take over the team on an interim basis, as Rhule’s firing could be the first of multiple dominoes that could fall in the coming weeks. Currently 1-4, this Panthers team...
FOX8 News

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks looking to beat the odds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks knows he’s facing an uphill battle in Carolina. But that didn’t prevent the confident Wilks from jumping at the opportunity to take over as Panthers interim head coach after Matt Rhule was abruptly fired Monday — even though he realizes the odds of being promoted to a permanent position […]
CBS Miami

Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
thecomeback.com

Todd Bowles shares honest thoughts on Black NFL head coaches

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it will be a rare matchup between two Black head coaches, Todd Bowles and Mike Tomlin. Given all of the discussions surrounding Brian Flores’ lawsuit, the Rooney Rule, and the state of Black head coaches in the NFL, the topic was bound to come up this week. Bowles was asked about what it means to him to coach against Tomlin and he shared some pretty honest thoughts on how he views things.
TAMPA, FL

