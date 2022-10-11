Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
NFL Analysis Network
Many Teams Calling Panthers About Trade For DJ Moore
The Carolina Panthers made a major announcement on Monday as they fired head coach Matt Rhule. Steve Wilks will take over the team on an interim basis, as Rhule’s firing could be the first of multiple dominoes that could fall in the coming weeks. Currently 1-4, this Panthers team...
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
Panthers Reportedly Make Initial Decision On Potential Christian McCaffrey Trade
The Carolina Panthers are moving on from head coach Matt Rhule. Now, NFL fans believe the NFC South franchise is going to sell the house and rebuild. Included in the mass-wide selling could be Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. However, it doesn't appear that the team is ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Running Back This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster cut this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise is releasing veteran back Marlon Mack. Mack, who found brief success as the lead back in Indianapolis during 2018 and 2019, had a brief stint in Houston this season before ...
NFL・
Report: Buffalo Bills Have Not Contacted Panthers Regarding Christian McCaffrey Trade
Since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, rumors have swirled that ownership isn't finished overhauling the team. Some have speculated that the Panthers could trade former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, with the Buffalo Bills, in particular, being ...
Deadspin
NFL history tells us that the Carolina Panthers won’t hire coach Steve Wilks permanently
Sometimes a promotion is just an extended two-week notice. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers named Steve Wilks as their interim head coach after the team fired Matt Rhule, who led the franchise to two and half years of terrible football. For now, the NFL has another Black head coach amongst its ranks.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks looking to beat the odds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks knows he’s facing an uphill battle in Carolina. But that didn’t prevent the confident Wilks from jumping at the opportunity to take over as Panthers interim head coach after Matt Rhule was abruptly fired Monday — even though he realizes the odds of being promoted to a permanent position […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
thecomeback.com
Todd Bowles shares honest thoughts on Black NFL head coaches
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it will be a rare matchup between two Black head coaches, Todd Bowles and Mike Tomlin. Given all of the discussions surrounding Brian Flores’ lawsuit, the Rooney Rule, and the state of Black head coaches in the NFL, the topic was bound to come up this week. Bowles was asked about what it means to him to coach against Tomlin and he shared some pretty honest thoughts on how he views things.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 6 NFL picks: Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs early season monster matchups
Early claims to AFC and NFC supremacy at stake as Dallas and Philly battle for NFC East, while Buffalo and Kansas City reprise playoff classic.
Comments / 0