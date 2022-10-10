ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillian, AL

WKRG News 5

Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
FOLEY, AL
CBS 42

Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018. Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Candlelight vigil Thursday for nightclub shooting victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nightclub shooting last month is now a murder investigation. According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers was shot inside Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. He died from his injuries on Saturday. MPD has not identified the shooter or any suspects. The family came together Thursday for...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
niceville.com

Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Atmore man jailed for possession of meth

The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen car chase ends in wreck and arrest: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged with several crimes after Mobile Police said he stole a vehicle, led police on a chase and crashed into another car Tuesday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Rickey Clements, 21, was transported to Metro Jail and charged with the following: theft of property (first-degree) […]
MOBILE, AL

