Man sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2017 Walgreens robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a man to life without the possibility of parole Thursday, Oct. 13 in connection to a June 2017 Walgreens robbery, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. A Mobile County Jury found Altonio Spencer guilty of robbery in the first degree and robbery […]
Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family searches for answers as Mobile nightclub shooting becomes murder investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly a month after gunfire erupted at a nightclub on Azalea Road, the case now has become a murder investigation and the victim’s family members continue to search for answers. Mobile police confirmed Thursday that Derrick Shavers, “Day Day” to his loved ones, has died...
niceville.com
Alleged drug dealer sought in connection with overdose returned to Okaloosa
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man sought in connection with an overdose death has been extradited back to Okaloosa County from Ohio, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Chad Long, 46, of Woodland Avenue in Florosa, was...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018. Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In...
WALA-TV FOX10
Candlelight vigil Thursday for nightclub shooting victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nightclub shooting last month is now a murder investigation. According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers was shot inside Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. He died from his injuries on Saturday. MPD has not identified the shooter or any suspects. The family came together Thursday for...
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
atmorenews.com
Atmore man jailed for possession of meth
The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
Man arrested, charged with assault in connection to Oct. 3 shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they charged a man with second-degree assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The man was charged in connection to an Oct. 3 shooting at 1000 block of Lyons Street, according to a release from the MPD. Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken into custody and transported to […]
Driver sentenced to 3 years in jail for causing deadly Citronelle crash, 2 killed and 2 injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man pleaded guilty for his involvement in a crash that killed two and injured two others. Donald Crocker, who fled from the crash he admitted to causing, will serve three years of jail time. Crocker appeared in court Wednesday, Oct. 12 after pleading guilty to several charges including manslaughter for […]
Alabama man may be link to serial killer victim’s ID, FBI says
Alabama and federal investigators are seeking relatives of an Alabama man who died in 1963 in hopes they may help identify a woman who was found mutilated, a presumed victim of an unidentified serial killer. This week Mobile Police issued a statement that said the FBI was seeking relatives and...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
Pair spotted pulling on car door handles in Escambia Co., teen arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen after a vehicle was almost burglarized off the 5300 block of Charter Drive. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old after the victim spotted two people in his driveway. The pair were spotted walking up to the victim’s vehicle, pulling on its door handles, according […]
Stolen car chase ends in wreck and arrest: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged with several crimes after Mobile Police said he stole a vehicle, led police on a chase and crashed into another car Tuesday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Rickey Clements, 21, was transported to Metro Jail and charged with the following: theft of property (first-degree) […]
