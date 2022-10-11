Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
‘The Voice': Austin Montgomery, Tanner Fussell Go Head to Head on ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday (Oct. 10) with the first pairing of the season as contestants faced off in the grueling Battle Rounds. This round had each coach bringing on an advisor to help guide their teams who were readying their next performance. Veteran coach Blake Shelton enlisted fellow country star Jimmie Allen to offer advice to hopefuls during rehearsals.
‘The Voice': Teenage ‘Old Soul’ Austin Montgomery Channels Hank Williams Sr. [Watch]
Austin Montgomery of Henry, Calif., can’t help it: He’s got a one-of-a-kind voice! The 19-year-old singer proved that during his blind audition on Season 22 of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) on NBC. Onstage, he auditioned with Hank Williams, Sr.'s “I Can’t Help It...
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Blake Shelton Is Retiring From ‘The Voice’ After Season 23
It's the end of an era for Blake Shelton and The Voice. After 22 seasons with the show, the winningest coach in the reality competition's history is stepping away from his swiveling red chair. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me...
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Rounds Out His Team With Jaeden Luke [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice has officially wrapped its blind auditions, which means Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have all finalized their teams. Country coach Shelton finished off with 22-year-old Jaeden Luke. The quirky musician from Bothell, Wash., introduced himself in a pre-recorded clip ahead of...
Carrie Underwood Is Pumped for Her New Tour — See a Behind-the-Scenes Teaser [Watch]
Nearly four months after releasing her Denim & Rhinestones album, Carrie Underwood is ready to hit the road. The country singer has been hard at work preparing her highly-anticipated tour — which shares its name with the album — and she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process behind it all.
Walker Hayes Joins Flo Rida on Life-Inspired Anthem, ‘High Heels’ [Listen]
Genre-blurring country star Walker Hayes has joined hit rapper Flo Rida for a new song, "High Heels." Co-written by Hayes, Breyan Isaac, Daniel Majic, Dre Davidson, Fraser Churchill, Meron Mengist and Sean Davidson, the jaunty track is an ode to life and the importance of finding contentment in the things that truly matter.
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
Luke Combs Shows a Different Side of Heartbreak in ‘Going, Going, Gone’ [Listen]
If there's been a common complaint about Luke Combs' stalwart — and so far no-fail output to country radio — it's that the songs might get a little repetitive. "Hurricane," "She Got the Best of Me" and "One Number Away" were moody, early-career earworms; "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Cold as You" proved Combs' abilities as a marquee entertainer; even ballads like "Better Together," "Forever After All" and "Beautiful Crazy" all fit into a pattern of smitten, romantic songs about a love destined to last a lifetime.
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Wynonna Judd Taps Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride for a Loretta Lynn Tribute [Watch]
In the wake of Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna Judd reconfigured The Judds' final tour as an all-star lineup packed with some of country music's biggest female stars — and the magic of onstage teamwork was alive and well during a Friday night (Oct. 7) stop in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Sam Hunt Brings Carefree ‘Water Under the Bridge’ to ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Sam Hunt brought a taste of Southern comfort the Big Apple on Monday night (Oct. 3). The country singer stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his latest single, "Water Under the Bridge." The track is a carefree ode to the good ol' days and fun times...
Carrie Underwood Is Going for Fashionable, Not Comfortable, on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Prepare to be dazzled by Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The vibes surrounding the album have been sparkly, to say the least, and fans can expect to see that same glitz and glamor reflected in her tour outfits. In fact, the country singer is willing to sacrifice her own...
Luke Bryan’s Mom, LeClaire Bryan, Is 75 Years Young: ‘Happy Birthday, Mama’
As a frequent presence in his social media posts and a major participant in family prank wars, Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire Bryan, is a superstar in her own right — she even made a cameo in his "One Margarita" music video in 2020. So it's only fitting that Bryan...
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year
Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
Reactions To Chris Pratt’s ‘Mario’ Voice Have Been A Little Harsh
Let's go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, and people have some opinions. First of all, the animation looks perfect and the casting of Charlie Day as Luigi couldn't be more fitting. That being said, people are kind of upset at Chris Pratt's voice, as expected. Rather...
Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood Lead Country American Music Awards Nominees
Nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13), and in the country music categories, Cody Johnson leads the field. Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominated in multiple AMA categories, but Johnson's three nominations are tops in the genre. Bad Bunny is the most nominated artist overall, with eight American Music Awards nominations. Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift are next, with three each.
