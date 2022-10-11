ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
‘The Voice': Austin Montgomery, Tanner Fussell Go Head to Head on ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ [Watch]

The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday (Oct. 10) with the first pairing of the season as contestants faced off in the grueling Battle Rounds. This round had each coach bringing on an advisor to help guide their teams who were readying their next performance. Veteran coach Blake Shelton enlisted fellow country star Jimmie Allen to offer advice to hopefuls during rehearsals.
Luke Combs Shows a Different Side of Heartbreak in ‘Going, Going, Gone’ [Listen]

If there's been a common complaint about Luke Combs' stalwart — and so far no-fail output to country radio — it's that the songs might get a little repetitive. "Hurricane," "She Got the Best of Me" and "One Number Away" were moody, early-career earworms; "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Cold as You" proved Combs' abilities as a marquee entertainer; even ballads like "Better Together," "Forever After All" and "Beautiful Crazy" all fit into a pattern of smitten, romantic songs about a love destined to last a lifetime.
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year

Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood Lead Country American Music Awards Nominees

Nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13), and in the country music categories, Cody Johnson leads the field. Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominated in multiple AMA categories, but Johnson's three nominations are tops in the genre. Bad Bunny is the most nominated artist overall, with eight American Music Awards nominations. Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift are next, with three each.
