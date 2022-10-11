ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

By Sarah D. Wire Follow
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lpj4_0iUvhrIg00
A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat passes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., in 2018. (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in the filing that the underlying dispute involves an “unprecedented” attempt to restrict the government’s use of its own “extraordinarily sensitive” classified documents.

“As this Court has emphasized, courts should be cautious before ‘insisting upon an examination’ of records whose disclosure would jeopardize national security ‘even by the judge alone, in chambers,’” she said, citing a court case.

Last week, Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene and allow a special master to examine roughly 100 classified records found during the court-approved search of his Florida home in early August. The Justice Department is investigating alleged retention of classified information, theft of government documents and obstruction of justice.

In their petition to the Supreme Court, Trump’s attorneys wrote that “any limit on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a President’s home erodes public confidence in our system of justice.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1485

caution
1d ago

This is strange, if Justice Department didn’t do anything wrong why would they care if Supreme Court took the case? I hope the Court does take the case

Reply(269)
364
babywitch
1d ago

The supreme court’s were not meant for chit like this..the supreme court’s works for all..not just one..if they intervene, then everybody should have the same access.

Reply(126)
176
Viva Satire!
1d ago

Justice Samuel Alito responded that he was planning on ruling for the Chosen One with his Religious Beliefs, just as he did while overturning Roe V Wade!

Reply(50)
75
Related
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sparks outrage for saying he used to be a Prince fan ‘in the ‘80s’

Justice Clarence Thomas sparked social media outrage after saying he used to be a Prince fan. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court considered if artist Andy Warhol violated the federal Copyright Act by painting a portrait of the late musician based on the work of a well-known photographer. The justices will have to rule on if Mr Warhol’s changes to the photo created something new and different, The New York Times reported. “The district judge should not assume the role of art critic and seek to ascertain the intent behind or meaning of the works at issue,” Judge Gerard Lynch...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
abovethelaw.com

Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Department Of Justice#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
TEXAS STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
POTUS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
444K+
Followers
71K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy