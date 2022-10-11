Read full article on original website
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for October 14
Wildfire season in Montana is dwindling now with the turn of the season. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) estimates 22 active fires in Montana, though many of these fires have been contained or are no longer being updated. Yourbigsky gathered information from InciWeb, MTfireinfo, and NIFC to provide fire updates for the state.
From Convenience to Location These Are The Best Hotels In Montana
People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
Top 5 Montana Reasons To Call In Sick To Work This Fall
Autumn in Montana gives us so many reasons not to want to show up for work. Here are some top motives for calling your boss and faking a cold to get the day off. We've all done it. You wake up in the morning and just have that "I'm not going to work today" attitude. Maybe you just want a day off to lay on the couch and binge a Netflix series (go ahead, you've earned it) or maybe it's because there is definitely something better to do than making your corporate overlord more money.
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
Fairfield Sun Times
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Spooky Montana Mysteries and Supernatural Tales from Park Rangers
Montana is the embodiment of what remains of the wild west and western expansion. Spend any amount of time outside Montana, and you can clearly see that Montana is still somewhat stuck in the past. A past that is known for having a very violent side to it. From the vigilantes of Bannack, native American battlefields, and the deaths of miners buried beneath the earth, Montana is no stranger to spirits and the supernatural.
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
Hunter survives attack from 600-pound grizzly bear in Montana
A bird hunter in Montana was charged and bulldozed by a nearly 700-pound grizzly bear during a hunt on Tuesday, according to local wildlife authorities. The 51-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries after the startled bear ran him over and stepped on him before retreating. The man shot at the...
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Are Montanans Ready For This Disaster? The Top 3 Things To Know.
A fire is one of the greatest fears for many parents, homeowners, and renters. They can be devastating in multiple ways; losing a loved one and/or all of your belongings would be one of the most challenging moments in most people's lives. This week was Fire Prevention Week in Bozeman...
Is This Montana’s Coolest and Most Unique Job? Most Definitely.
In the town of Butte, Montana (America) is one of the biggest open pit mines in the world. Inside the pit sits millions of toxic gallons of water, and one man is on point to protect the birds from it. Mark Mariano is that man. He is a "Waterfowl Protections...
When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On
I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Did Lewis and Clark Ever Actually Travel Through Montana?
We know Lewis and Clark traveled through Montana on their extraordinary expedition, but how do we know? Only one piece of physical evidence proves they were ever actually here. In May of 1804, Lewis and Clark set off from Camp Dubio in Illinois with thirty men on an epic adventure....
10 Items You’ll Need For a Successful Hunt in Montana
If you want to have a successful hunt in Montana, preparation is vital. Hunting in Montana is hard work due to harsh weather conditions and rugged terrain. It's officially hunting season in Montana. General season for deer and elk starts October 22 and runs through November 27. The general season for antelope, bighorn sheep, and black bear is already underway. For more information on rules and regulations regarding hunting in Montana, click here.
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
