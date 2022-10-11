ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Home Grown: Agriculture technology coming to Yuma through the U of A

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReaDI_0iUvV9CJ00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, the University of Arizona is getting ready for their third annual AgTech event at the Yuma County Agricultural Center.

On Tuesday, October 25, there will be live demonstrations of the latest technology, using automated robots that will change the way fields are weeded.

The university says weed control is a big problem in vegetable crops, and the labor shortage makes weeding even more difficult.

This is why more and more growers are transitioning to automated weeding.

The post Home Grown: Agriculture technology coming to Yuma through the U of A appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
andnowuknow.com

The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment

SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
HURON, CA
kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Industry
Yuma, AZ
Industry
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Yuma, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Yuma County, AZ
Education
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Education
Yuma, AZ
Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Education
Tucson, AZ
Business
Yuma, AZ
Business
Yuma County, AZ
Business
County
Yuma County, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weed Control#Linus Business#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Education#The University Of Arizona#Agtech#Home Grown
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
statepress.com

Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'

If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
PHOENIX, AZ
KPBS

The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley

The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy