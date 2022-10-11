YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, the University of Arizona is getting ready for their third annual AgTech event at the Yuma County Agricultural Center.

On Tuesday, October 25, there will be live demonstrations of the latest technology, using automated robots that will change the way fields are weeded.

The university says weed control is a big problem in vegetable crops, and the labor shortage makes weeding even more difficult.

This is why more and more growers are transitioning to automated weeding.

The post Home Grown: Agriculture technology coming to Yuma through the U of A appeared first on KYMA .