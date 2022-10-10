ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban Shows How to Beat a Swipe-Up Culture During Massive Nashville Concert

There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
