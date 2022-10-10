Read full article on original website
Keith Urban willingly stepped aside for Luke Combs during his Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville on Friday night (Oct. 7). The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was one of several surprise guests at Bridgestone Arena, and he shared two songs and a fascinating piece of trivia about his wife, Nicole.
Loretta Lynn was laid to rest on Friday (Oct. 7) in a private ceremony at her family's cemetery at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn., estate, according to a report from the Tennessean. About 100 guests were in attendance. The late, great country legend left instructions for her funeral proceedings, including plans...
Vince Gill paid an emotional musical tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar joined his fellow Opry cast members for a soaring rendition of his iconic song, "Go Rest High on That Mountain." Gill joined Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs,...
There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
Alexander Ludwig, known for his acting roles in the Hunger Games, Vikings and more, released his full-length, debut album, Highway 99, on Aug. 26. The 16-track project continues to establish Ludwig as a promising up-and-coming act in country music, but breaking into the genre isn't something he expects to come without a challenge.
