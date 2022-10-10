Read full article on original website
Related
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.
Kelsea Ballerini says decision to end her marriage to Morgan Evans was ‘rough’
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about pulling the plug on her marriage to Morgan Evans, calling the decision “rough.” As previously reported, Page Six confirmed in August that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans after nearly five years of marriage. While promoting her new album, “Subject to Change,” the 29-year-old singer told CBS Mornings that her decision to get divorced didn’t happen overnight. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the “Half of my Hometown” hitmaker said. “There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. A big part of that...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
msn.com
Kelsea Ballerini is on an 'active healing journey' following Morgan Evans divorce
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her wellbeing amid her divorce from Morgan Evans. The country music stars announced in August that they were ending their marriage after almost five years. While speaking to CBS Mornings on Monday, the Legends singer opened up about how she's doing amid the breakup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi singer not only wows The Voice judges but gets to sing impromptu duet with John Legend
Another Mississippi singer may be on his way to singer stardom on NBC’s The Voice. Mississippi native Peyton Aldridge’s performance of The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” not only received three chair turns — from John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — but also led to a brief duet on stage with Legend, who was the first to turn his chair for Aldridge, a 25-year-old singer from Cleveland.
Kelly Clarkson Delivers Fantastic Cover Of Trisha Yearwood’s 1991 Hit “That’s What I Like About You”
Kelly Clarkson is bringing it with a country cover once again. Of course, we’ve seen her do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show, and she never fails to impress. Last week, she showed a little love to Sierra Ferrell with a great rendition of “Jeremiah,”...
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Dustin Lynch Found the Cutest Duet Partner for Live ‘Party Mode’ Performance [Watch]
Dustin Lynch welcomed an adorable guest to the stage recently for a fun duet. A young girl — who can't be older than 8 — joined the country singer onstage to sing his song "Party Mode." "Doin' that thing I do / Runnin from the truth / And...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Carly Pearce Shares How She's Supporting Kelsea Ballerini During Her Divorce to Morgan Evans (Exclusive)
It’s all girl power and motivation when it comes to Carly Pearce’s friendship with Kelsea Ballerini. The songstress, who sings alongside Kelsea and Kelly Clarkson on "You’re Drunk, Go Home," says that she has been there to support her friend through her recent divorce. "Kelsea was there...
CMT
CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson Talks Her New Reality, Says "I Know It Ain't Normal"
Lainey Wilson's dad is home from the hospital following a life-threatening months-long health scare. She's the leading nominee at the 56th CMA Awards in November. She has two songs inside the Top 30 on country radio. Her episodes of "Yellowstone" start airing next month, and CMT just named her Breakout Artist of the Year at the network's Artists of the Year event that will air 9p/8c Friday, October 14, on CMT.
Blake Shelton, judge on ‘The Voice,’ leaving after 23 seasons
Blake Shelton, the last of the original panel of judges on “The Voice,” will leave the megahit U.S. version of the singing competition show after next season.
CMT
CMT Artists of the Year: Performers and Presenters Revealed Including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson
CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
CMT
CMT Artists Of The Year: Carly Pearce Releases Reflective Music Video For "What He Didn't Do"
"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade" is a cliché motto that Carly Pearce understands all too well. Following a string of misfortune – the CMT Artists of The Year honoree released "29: Written In Stone," a transparent album that brought her country music career to new heights.
‘The Voice': Coaches Team Up for Unforgettable Camila Cabello Cover [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0