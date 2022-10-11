ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Surface Pro 8: Which should you buy?

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has just arrived and whether you are looking to upgrade from an earlier model Surface Pro or are considering a switch to Microsoft's 2-in-1 for the first time you way be wondering how different it is from last year's Surface Pro 8. As is always the...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is here: Two models boasting 17-hour battery life

The Surface Laptop 5 has arrived, with Microsoft packing the latest 12th Gen Intel processors in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models — and there's even a fresh Sage color option. Announced during the Microsoft Surface October event, the Surface Laptop 5 returns with 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with updated...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut

The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
COMPUTERS
Technology
Samsung
Electronics
Virtual Reality
laptopmag.com

Surface Pro 9 revealed: Microsoft presents a 2-in-1 supercharged with 5G

Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 9, an updated 2-in-1 laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, optional 5G support, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and a selection of "vibrant" colors. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the long-rumored Surface Pro 9 has finally arrived, and it packs a few notable updates to the already impressive Surface Pro 8. Not only are we getting 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, but there's also a 5G model equipped with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart

The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Dell XPS 13 slashes $150 off during Prime Day laptop deals bonanza

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops we've ever reviewed, and as Amazon's October Prime Day festivities kick off, Dell is taking advantage of the hype and slashing some dollars off its most popular laptop. For a limited time, snag the XPS 13 for only $1,199 (opens...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Zounds! Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop to $248 for October Prime Early Access sale

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering them at a discount for their October Early Access sale. Right now, you can snag the Sony WF 1000-XM4 earbuds on sale for $248 at Amazon (opens in new tab), thanks to a nifty 11% discount. Every little bit helps, but we've got even more Early Access headphone deals to tempt your earholes with.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Series 8 has just come out — but you can already save $50

The Apple Watch Series 8 launched only a month ago, but you can already save big bucks on the list price — $50 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)to be specific. Here's the weird thing, though. This was supposed to be an Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal. Imagine our surprise when we woke up this morning, only to see the brand new Series 8 still at its lowest ever price. Not only that, but Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

October Prime Day Kindle deals — hurry and save up to $70 at Amazon

October Prime Day Kindle deals at Amazon offer solid discounts on its portable readers. With the clock almost running out on Prime Early Access, now is the best time to save on an e-reader for yourself or someone else. For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Alienware's latest RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop hits its all-time lowest price

Alienware's latest m15 R7 gaming laptop is getting price cuts all over the place — over $510 off the beasty RTX 3070 Ti version in both AMD and Intel flavors. Remember our lists of the best Dell deals that undercut what is available on Amazon? It looks as if we may have started a bit of a pricing war, as the latter has come out swinging with a MASSIVE $510 discount on this latest Alienware AMD system.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Amazon October Prime Day SSD storage deals — up to 57% off

Amazon October Prime Day SSD deals slash up to 57% off. If you need more storage for your laptop, tablet or game console, it's a great time to save. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for just $109 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $159, so that's $50 off and just $10 shy of its record low price.
COMPUTERS

