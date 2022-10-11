Read full article on original website
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ brings RTX 3060 power, but just an 11th Gen Intel CPU?
The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ has just been announced — packing what the company calls a “stand-out design” and “fluid productivity.” We agree with one of those points. Can you guess which one?. Introduced during the Surface October event alongside the Surface Pro 9 and...
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Surface Pro 8: Which should you buy?
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has just arrived and whether you are looking to upgrade from an earlier model Surface Pro or are considering a switch to Microsoft's 2-in-1 for the first time you way be wondering how different it is from last year's Surface Pro 8. As is always the...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is here: Two models boasting 17-hour battery life
The Surface Laptop 5 has arrived, with Microsoft packing the latest 12th Gen Intel processors in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models — and there's even a fresh Sage color option. Announced during the Microsoft Surface October event, the Surface Laptop 5 returns with 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with updated...
Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut
The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
Prime Day TV deals: Samsung M8 monitor with streaming TV falls to $499
Amazon continues to stun us with the caliber of sales we’re seeing across the site for their Prime Early Access sale. And if you’re in the market for a desktop that doesn’t take up a lot of desk space, this Samsung M8 Smart Monitor might just be the pick for you.
October Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2022: Save $300 on Surface Pro 8 and more
October Prime Day Microsoft Surface device deals continue with early holiday deals on these premium machines. One Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers a steep discount on the Surface Pro 8. Prime members can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5 Tablet for $1,099 (opens in new tab)....
Hurry! The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is $69 in wireless gaming headset deal on Prime Day
Amazon's October Prime Day is winding down, but there are still plenty of Prime Day gaming laptop deals active. And of course, you can't game properly without a good wireless gaming headset. Consider picking up the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless while you can! It's $30 off. Right now, the...
iPhone users with PCs can now access photos, videos via Windows 11 Photos app — here's how
If you have a iPhone and a PC, there's now an easier, faster way to access your photos and videos from your Apple device. The Cupertino-based tech giant collaborated with Microsoft to integrate iCloud with the Windows 11 Photos app. Woo-hoo!. PCs aren't the only places you can now access...
Surface Pro 9 revealed: Microsoft presents a 2-in-1 supercharged with 5G
Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 9, an updated 2-in-1 laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, optional 5G support, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and a selection of "vibrant" colors. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the long-rumored Surface Pro 9 has finally arrived, and it packs a few notable updates to the already impressive Surface Pro 8. Not only are we getting 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, but there's also a 5G model equipped with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.
Overwatch 2 review: The nightmare sequel that ruined my favorite competitive shooter
Overwatch 2 is barely held together by its exciting new heroes and welcome gameplay changes. Beyond that, this nightmarish sequel is tainted by predatory microtransactions, an overpriced in-game shop, terrible progression systems, and a bare-bones Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 is a shadow of the game I once loved. Returning after...
Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart
The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
Dell XPS 13 slashes $150 off during Prime Day laptop deals bonanza
The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops we've ever reviewed, and as Amazon's October Prime Day festivities kick off, Dell is taking advantage of the hype and slashing some dollars off its most popular laptop. For a limited time, snag the XPS 13 for only $1,199 (opens...
Zounds! Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop to $248 for October Prime Early Access sale
The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering them at a discount for their October Early Access sale. Right now, you can snag the Sony WF 1000-XM4 earbuds on sale for $248 at Amazon (opens in new tab), thanks to a nifty 11% discount. Every little bit helps, but we've got even more Early Access headphone deals to tempt your earholes with.
Apple Watch Series 8 has just come out — but you can already save $50
The Apple Watch Series 8 launched only a month ago, but you can already save big bucks on the list price — $50 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)to be specific. Here's the weird thing, though. This was supposed to be an Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal. Imagine our surprise when we woke up this morning, only to see the brand new Series 8 still at its lowest ever price. Not only that, but Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.
Spooky saving! HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 gets $500 price cut in Best Buy flash sale
For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing hundreds off the 13.5-inch HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop. Best Buy's Flash Sale (opens in new tab) is cutting through the ether of Amazon's Early Access deals, and that means more savings for the scrupulous shopper. Right now, you'll find the HP...
October Prime Day Kindle deals — hurry and save up to $70 at Amazon
October Prime Day Kindle deals at Amazon offer solid discounts on its portable readers. With the clock almost running out on Prime Early Access, now is the best time to save on an e-reader for yourself or someone else. For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature...
Alienware's latest RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop hits its all-time lowest price
Alienware's latest m15 R7 gaming laptop is getting price cuts all over the place — over $510 off the beasty RTX 3070 Ti version in both AMD and Intel flavors. Remember our lists of the best Dell deals that undercut what is available on Amazon? It looks as if we may have started a bit of a pricing war, as the latter has come out swinging with a MASSIVE $510 discount on this latest Alienware AMD system.
Asus Vivobook S14 hits best price yet in Prime Early Access deal — save $110
The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip is lightweight, convertible and now cheaper than ever. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale knocks dollars off this capable laptop complete with number pad and FingerPrint reader. Right now, Amazon offers the Asus Vivobook S14 Flip for just $569 (opens in new tab) — its lowest...
Flash-fried laptop deal: Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook drops to $179 at Walmart
The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is getting a price drop this week, which means more bang for your hard-earned buck. This is an excellent laptop for students (or anyone else looking for an inexpensive notebook), and it comes bundled with a carrying case and wireless mouse to boot. Right now,...
Amazon October Prime Day SSD storage deals — up to 57% off
Amazon October Prime Day SSD deals slash up to 57% off. If you need more storage for your laptop, tablet or game console, it's a great time to save. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for just $109 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $159, so that's $50 off and just $10 shy of its record low price.
