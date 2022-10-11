Read full article on original website
Related
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
The Strawberry Letter: Random Women In My Home
The Strawberry Letter: Random Women In My Home
‘Girls Incarcerated’ Star Aubrey Wilson Dies at Age 22, Family Confirms: ‘We Are Devastated’
Gone too soon. Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up star Aubrey Wilson has died at the age of 22, her family confirms to In Touch. “We are devastated. I am a private person, but this is a little different,” Aubrey’s grandmother, Robin Waters, tells In Touch in a statement. “I want all the people who loved her to find some comfort in the fact that she is at peace. And maybe it could help someone else who is in that position.”
Oxford Leader
Having fun raising funds at Clear Lake
Nothing like not having to be in class and be able to get some fresh, crisp fall air. That’s what students at Clear Lake Elementary enjoyed on Sept. 30. The students annual “fundrun” helps the school raise fund for things like school equipment, classroom supplies, field trips, celebrations and assemblies. Each class is a team and they compete to raise the most funds. The schools goal this year was to raise $20,000. As of last Friday, students had raised over $24,200. Pictured here is kindergartener Jace Maskill crawling through bales of hay. More photos of the fun inside! Photo by Missy Zellen. We asked for photos and received more than we could publish. Below are more of your entries. Thank you! — Don Rush.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I’m proud of us in the picture’: a family portrait captures laughter in lockdown
In a new series sharing stories about the artwork in Australian homes, Alice Gage shows the painting she commissioned for her husband’s birthday. Alice Gage’s family portrait originated as an idea to celebrate family life post-lockdown. “Like all families, we went through a lot during Covid – when...
"If you and your dad wouldn't be too cheap" Man shouts at his girlfriend in the airport
Public yelling is an unacceptable behavior that will come off as embarrassing to the person on the other end. It could also create trauma, even if small, in the recipient. As a result, the relationship might become unhealthy. On the other hand, the partner who shouts might get rid of their frustration while seeming immature to the public.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Expert tips for helping young children deal with sibling rivalry
Dealing with a new sibling can be a tricky time for toddlers and young children as a newborn baby receives lots of attention from family and friends. From having feelings of resentment as the little one is getting all the attention, to being hostile towards the baby, it’s a big emotional shift, and it can be difficult for the whole family.
KIDS・
buckinghamshirelive.com
ASK Italian will help you celebrate leaving your job, or ditching dating apps
ASK Italian wants to help its customers celebrate great moments throughout October. The restaurant chain is giving away complimentary treats to help the UK celebrate ten ‘modern milestones’. In a 2021 Pinterest report, a breakout theme was ‘altbashes’ – a rise in people celebrating alternative life events. These...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Creeslough victim was ‘full of love, kindness and compassion’, funeral told
A man killed in the Creeslough explosion was full of love, kindness and compassion, his funeral has been told.Father John Joe Duffy told the service at St Michael’s Church in the Co Donegal village that Martin McGill, 49, had the “most beautiful soul”.Mr McGill, who was originally from Scotland and an avid Celtic fan, was the second of 10 victims of Friday’s tragedy to be laid to rest on Tuesday.A lone piper led the funeral cortege to the church.Fr John Joe Duffy welcomed mourners at the start of the service and offered sympathy to Mr McGill’s mother Mary and to...
thehomeschoolmom.com
7 High School Writing Ideas for Homeschooling Teens
Raise your hand if you struggle to get your homeschooled teen to write. Same, friend. Many times, I've felt all the guilt about this because I am a writer, so why wouldn't my kids love it too? And furthermore, why have I struggled to "teach" them my writing ways?. Let's...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Brits turning to nostalgic comfort food in difficult times
Brits are craving comfort now more than ever, with two thirds of the nation saying their mood has suffered in the last 6 months due to negative news, according to new research by recipe box Gousto. When feeling low, 62% of Brits turn to nostalgia for comfort, and it's on our plates where we're warmed by this feeling of sentimentality with 41% saying they feel most nostalgic from food.
A School District Cancels A Beloved Halloween Parade Over Stranger-Danger Nonsense
A Pennsylvania school district is canceling a popular Halloween parade. Why? Apparently, an outdoor Halloween celebration is unacceptably dangerous and unacceptably exclusive. Lower Merion, A school district outside Philadelphia announced to parents last week that it would be canceling a popular Halloween parade in all six of its local elementary schools. The district justified the decision by invoking safety fears and concerns over the possible exclusion of children who do not celebrate Halloween. The decision is a clear example of what happens when safety concerns run afoul of reasoning. While the parades have consistently been a fun event for local schoolchildren, overblown and illogical concerns about "stranger danger"—and emotional distress to children who choose not to participate—have led officials to unnecessarily quash a beloved tradition.
Comments / 0