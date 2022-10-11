ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs Surface Laptop 4: What are the differences?

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is here, and it comes packed with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, a boost in battery life, and even a fresh Sage color option. The question is: is Microsoft's new Surface Laptop much different from the Surface Laptop 4?. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Surface Pro 8: Which should you buy?

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has just arrived and whether you are looking to upgrade from an earlier model Surface Pro or are considering a switch to Microsoft's 2-in-1 for the first time you way be wondering how different it is from last year's Surface Pro 8. As is always the...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut

The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is here: Two models boasting 17-hour battery life

The Surface Laptop 5 has arrived, with Microsoft packing the latest 12th Gen Intel processors in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models — and there's even a fresh Sage color option. Announced during the Microsoft Surface October event, the Surface Laptop 5 returns with 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with updated...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Store deals: Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $669 with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft Store deals currently slash up to $500 off select gaming laptops. Even better, these savings include 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for free. Currently, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is on sale for just $669 (opens in new tab). Usually, you'd have to pony up $999 for this machine so that's $330 off. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this particular model and one of the best gaming laptop deals available at the moment.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Surface Pro 9 revealed: Microsoft presents a 2-in-1 supercharged with 5G

Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 9, an updated 2-in-1 laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, optional 5G support, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and a selection of "vibrant" colors. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the long-rumored Surface Pro 9 has finally arrived, and it packs a few notable updates to the already impressive Surface Pro 8. Not only are we getting 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, but there's also a 5G model equipped with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Dell XPS 13 slashes $150 off during Prime Day laptop deals bonanza

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops we've ever reviewed, and as Amazon's October Prime Day festivities kick off, Dell is taking advantage of the hype and slashing some dollars off its most popular laptop. For a limited time, snag the XPS 13 for only $1,199 (opens...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Prime Early Access sale knocks up to $250 off MSI RTX 30 gaming laptops

Amazon Prime October continues with massive discounts on MSI gaming laptops. Now is a great time to save big on a new high performance machine. For a limited time, you can get the MSI Pulse GL66 for $1,249 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal retail price of $1,499. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this model and one of the best Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals you can still grab.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Best Buy Flash Sale rivals Prime Day with Galaxy Buds Live for just $79

Best Buy's Flash Sale takes on Prime Day with early holiday deals. We must say, this season is bringing some of the hottest savings on Samsung products so far this year. Their Galaxy Buds are famous for their comfortable bean-shaped design and superior sound and noise cancellation. As part of...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

October Prime Day Kindle deals — hurry and save up to $70 at Amazon

October Prime Day Kindle deals at Amazon offer solid discounts on its portable readers. With the clock almost running out on Prime Early Access, now is the best time to save on an e-reader for yourself or someone else. For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature...
SHOPPING

