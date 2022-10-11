ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Surface Pro 8: Which should you buy?

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has just arrived and whether you are looking to upgrade from an earlier model Surface Pro or are considering a switch to Microsoft's 2-in-1 for the first time you way be wondering how different it is from last year's Surface Pro 8. As is always the...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is here: Two models boasting 17-hour battery life

The Surface Laptop 5 has arrived, with Microsoft packing the latest 12th Gen Intel processors in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models — and there's even a fresh Sage color option. Announced during the Microsoft Surface October event, the Surface Laptop 5 returns with 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with updated...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Surface Pro 9 revealed: Microsoft presents a 2-in-1 supercharged with 5G

Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 9, an updated 2-in-1 laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, optional 5G support, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and a selection of "vibrant" colors. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the long-rumored Surface Pro 9 has finally arrived, and it packs a few notable updates to the already impressive Surface Pro 8. Not only are we getting 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, but there's also a 5G model equipped with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Oculus#Vr Headsets#Formerly Project Cambria#The Quest Pro
laptopmag.com

Google replaces passwords on Android and Chrome — goodbye, phishing attacks

Google is kicking off its much-talked-about passwordless future, announcing the launch of passkey support to both Android and Chrome. Soon, all Android phone users will only need their fingerprint, face, or screen lock to sign into their accounts. As stated in the announcement, passkeys are a replacement for passwords that...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Store deals: Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $669 with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft Store deals currently slash up to $500 off select gaming laptops. Even better, these savings include 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for free. Currently, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is on sale for just $669 (opens in new tab). Usually, you'd have to pony up $999 for this machine so that's $330 off. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this particular model and one of the best gaming laptop deals available at the moment.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart

The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Zounds! Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop to $248 for October Prime Early Access sale

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering them at a discount for their October Early Access sale. Right now, you can snag the Sony WF 1000-XM4 earbuds on sale for $248 at Amazon (opens in new tab), thanks to a nifty 11% discount. Every little bit helps, but we've got even more Early Access headphone deals to tempt your earholes with.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Prime Early Access sale knocks up to $250 off MSI RTX 30 gaming laptops

Amazon Prime October continues with massive discounts on MSI gaming laptops. Now is a great time to save big on a new high performance machine. For a limited time, you can get the MSI Pulse GL66 for $1,249 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal retail price of $1,499. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this model and one of the best Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals you can still grab.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Dell XPS 13 slashes $150 off during Prime Day laptop deals bonanza

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops we've ever reviewed, and as Amazon's October Prime Day festivities kick off, Dell is taking advantage of the hype and slashing some dollars off its most popular laptop. For a limited time, snag the XPS 13 for only $1,199 (opens...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Series 8 has just come out — but you can already save $50

The Apple Watch Series 8 launched only a month ago, but you can already save big bucks on the list price — $50 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)to be specific. Here's the weird thing, though. This was supposed to be an Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal. Imagine our surprise when we woke up this morning, only to see the brand new Series 8 still at its lowest ever price. Not only that, but Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

October Prime Day Kindle deals — hurry and save up to $70 at Amazon

October Prime Day Kindle deals at Amazon offer solid discounts on its portable readers. With the clock almost running out on Prime Early Access, now is the best time to save on an e-reader for yourself or someone else. For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Best Buy Flash Sale rivals Prime Day with Galaxy Buds Live for just $79

Best Buy's Flash Sale takes on Prime Day with early holiday deals. We must say, this season is bringing some of the hottest savings on Samsung products so far this year. Their Galaxy Buds are famous for their comfortable bean-shaped design and superior sound and noise cancellation. As part of...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy