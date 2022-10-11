Read full article on original website
fairfaxcounty.gov
Health Department’s Sharon Arndt Recognized with County’s Top Employee Award
Five county employees were recognized with the A. Heath Onthank Award for Merit, the highest honor awarded by the county to its employees, at the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Among those recognized is Sharon Arndt, Director of the Community Health Development Division at the Fairfax County Health Department.
fairfaxcounty.gov
FCRHA to Issue Supplemental Bonds to Deliver Affordable Housing in Herndon
The supplemental financing will be specifically directed towards the 148 units of the project being constructed under the 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. In order to qualify for that program, a minimum of 50 percent of the project expenses must be paid with bond proceeds. With the need for additional financing for these units, the bond issuance was essential in order to maintain that threshold and continue to qualify for the 4 percent tax credits. The action taken by the Board of Supervisors and the issuance of the bonds by the FCRHA pose no financial obligation or risk to Fairfax County or the FCRHA.
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County Schools puts teachers through new ‘Equity Dialogue’ training
Fairfax County Public Schools this week required staff to go through new teacher training to learn “Culturally Responsive and Equitable Teaching Practices,” including “New Nation” fourth-grade social studies curriculum that asks students: “Did our founders and founding documents protect liberty or slavery?”. In addition, one...
loudounnow.com
One Loudoun Plans Major Expansion
County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development. According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
Six Schools in PWCS Named 2022 America’s Healthiest Schools Awardees
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, named six Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) as 2022 America’s Healthiest Schools awardees. These schools are among 406 nationwide to receive this year’s recognition: Buckland Mills, Kilby, Piney Branch, and Victory Elementary Schools, Parkside Middle School, and Porter Traditional School.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board member Andrew Hoyler pledges to continue to be a 'bridge builder'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is less than a month away and two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are up for grabs. 7News has interviewed all six candidates running for Loudoun County School Board this year. Voters in Leesburg, Va. will have the opportunity...
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
Inside Nova
Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again
The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division said despite the department’s efforts to recruit and reassign employees, they do not have sufficient staff to safely operate the landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility for the current 78 hours per week.
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
ffxnow.com
New Lorton Community Center is now open, joining renovated library and park
The doors of the $18 million Lorton Community Center are now open, ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for this coming weekend. The 30,000-square-foot facility on Richmond Highway is combined with a renovated and expanded Lorton Library as well as the new 1.7-acre Lorton Park. The community center features a...
NBC Washington
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County parents weigh in on Gov. Youngkin's transgender student policies
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Parents at Tuesday night's Loudoun County School Board meeting want board members to hear them out. They say the way schools handle transgender policies in the school district should be reconsidered. "Children are not born in the wrong body. Get out of their heads," one parent...
fairfaxcounty.gov
Learn More About Park Access and Inclusion
Did you know that the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) has an amazing adapted recreation program for kids, teens and adults with disabilities? In a new Parks Plus video, you can learn how these inclusive programs are making a difference and providing life-changing experiences for individuals with disabilities of all ages and ability levels and their families. Whether you want to learn new leisure skills or become proficient in existing interests, come join us.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County School Board commits to supporting transgender students, as community speaks out
The Fairfax County School Board reaffirmed its support for transgender students last week as community members spoke out against policies proposed by the state that would limit their rights. At a meeting on Thursday (Oct. 6), members issued a statement reiterating Fairfax County Public School’s commitment to policies that “will...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Residents to Get More Fiber Internet Options
City of Alexandria residents used to have one main option when it came to Internet service: Comcast. In recent years, Verizon has started offering its Fios service in select areas — and now, more companies are planning to offer fiber optics Internet service to residents. Earlier this year, a...
All Five Planning Board Members Resign Following Controversy, Allegations
All five members of the county’s Planning Board—Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma, and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson, and Carol Rubin—resigned yesterday afternoon, effective immediately, after several weeks of controversy and allegations against members. “The council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning Board...
