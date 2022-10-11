Read full article on original website
Heritage Mall Community Space
The Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services is hosting a series of Community Engagement Forums regarding the upcoming community space in Annandale. The 1,800-square-foot space is located in the Heritage Mall Shopping Plaza and will house the Boys & Girls Club. Partners and community members will also be able to use the space (as yet to be determined). In advance of the space’s opening, the county is engaging the community to ensure it meets their needs and interests.
Construction Begins on Turner Farm Equestrian Parking Area
The Fairfax County Park Authority will begin construction of the equestrian parking at Turner Farm Park, located at 927 Springvale Road, Great Falls, Virginia. Contractor mobilization will begin the week of Oct. 17, 2022. The project scope includes installation of storm water and drainage features, a new driveway entrance and a gravel parking lot. Weather permitting, we anticipate project completion by the end of December 2022.
Learn More About Park Access and Inclusion
Did you know that the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) has an amazing adapted recreation program for kids, teens and adults with disabilities? In a new Parks Plus video, you can learn how these inclusive programs are making a difference and providing life-changing experiences for individuals with disabilities of all ages and ability levels and their families. Whether you want to learn new leisure skills or become proficient in existing interests, come join us.
Health Department’s Sharon Arndt Recognized with County’s Top Employee Award
Five county employees were recognized with the A. Heath Onthank Award for Merit, the highest honor awarded by the county to its employees, at the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Among those recognized is Sharon Arndt, Director of the Community Health Development Division at the Fairfax County Health Department.
Lake Accotink Park Hosts Youth Fishing Derby
On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, a free Youth Fishing Derby for youngsters ages 15 and below will take place at Lake Accotink Park Marina located at 7500 Accotink Park Road in Springfield, Virginia. This event promises a morning filled with fun, fishing and prizes. Anglers can check in/register at 9...
FCRHA to Issue Supplemental Bonds to Deliver Affordable Housing in Herndon
The supplemental financing will be specifically directed towards the 148 units of the project being constructed under the 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. In order to qualify for that program, a minimum of 50 percent of the project expenses must be paid with bond proceeds. With the need for additional financing for these units, the bond issuance was essential in order to maintain that threshold and continue to qualify for the 4 percent tax credits. The action taken by the Board of Supervisors and the issuance of the bonds by the FCRHA pose no financial obligation or risk to Fairfax County or the FCRHA.
Join the Fun and Celebrate Harvest Time at Colvin Run Mill
Just in case you have not signed up yet, you can still spend a day in the 1800s and explore how local crops were turned into food. Once the farmers harvested their crops, they sold their grain to the miller. You can run the sheller and help remove the corn...
