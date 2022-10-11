The supplemental financing will be specifically directed towards the 148 units of the project being constructed under the 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. In order to qualify for that program, a minimum of 50 percent of the project expenses must be paid with bond proceeds. With the need for additional financing for these units, the bond issuance was essential in order to maintain that threshold and continue to qualify for the 4 percent tax credits. The action taken by the Board of Supervisors and the issuance of the bonds by the FCRHA pose no financial obligation or risk to Fairfax County or the FCRHA.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO