1d ago
waste of taxpayers money. you can bet some politician is going to have a nice Christmas on the taxpayers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus veteran receives new roof through national project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Workers with Platinum Roofing began work early Tuesday morning to replace the roof of U.S. Army Reserve veteran David Rodriguez at no cost. They did this as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project. A major player in the roof replacement was Habitat for Humanity, according to Louise Hurless, the […]
First lady Jill Biden set to visit Georgia this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she’s also set to stop by […]
WSFA
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Brian Kemp confident during campaign stop in rural Butler, but warns supporters of complacency
BUTLER, GA. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp made a quick campaign stop in Butler first thing Tuesday morning. Kemp was in his element in rural Taylor County. He was among friends like longtime Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson, the first to greet him when Kemp got off his campaign bus. The backdrop for the governor […]
Russell County officials hold groundbreaking ceremony for future public safety logistics building
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — It was raining Wednesday morning in Russell County, but that didn’t stop a small crowd from gathering on a piece of open land on Prentiss Drive. Citizens and dignitaries stayed dry under tents anticipating a groundbreaking ceremony for a future public safety logistics building. Russell County Commissioner and Chairman Chance Corbett […]
WALB 10
Americus school offers flexibility in earning high school diplomas; Gov. Kemp visits
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) — Fresh Start Academy is just that — a chance for students to get their high-school diploma under certain modifications. Here at Fresh Start Academy, their motto is “changing mindsets, changes lives.” Students get a chance to learn in a small, hands-on environment, and in a way, that best suits their learning needs.
alreporter.com
Libertarians call for end to “civil rights violations” against Lee County candidate
The Libertarian Party is calling on a Lee County judge to “end the egregious civil rights violations and discriminatory treatment” of one if its candidates for a Lee County Commission seat. Lance Farrar is running as the Libertarian for Lee County Commissioner in District 4, which is currently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Chambers Co. voting on extension of local tax for east Ala. hospital
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than a month away, and Chambers County voters will be voting on an extension of a local tax that benefits East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital. “It’s a four-mil ad valorem tax that was approved ten years ago by the people of...
Lee County woman loves ghost hunting year-round
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Halloween season is the perfect time for ghost stories and visiting supposedly haunted places. But one Lee County woman, Faith Serafin, enjoys both activities year-round. Serafin works with a team of six to eight ghost hunters (the number fluctuates) to investigate alleged hauntings across the country. Most of their work […]
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
wrbl.com
One dead, another injured in fire at The Trails at Flat Rock Apartments
UPDATE 10/12/22 10:32 a.m. – Columbus Fire Chief, John Shull, has confirmed to WRBL that one victim has died and another is in a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL as we continue to follow this developing story. Midland, Ga. (WRBL) – An...
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest warrants out for five Georgia women over fight at youth football game
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville issued arrest warrants last week for five women in relation to a fight that happened at a youth football game earlier this month. According to the Hogansville Police Department, the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School. The...
Police: Auburn standoff suspect goes for officers’ gun in court house assault
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man charged with Domestic Violence after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three children, is facing additional charges after allegedly attacking a police officer and going for the officer’s gun. On Oct. 11, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Randy Travis Navarre, age […]
Hero police negotiators got Auburn man to release children during standoff
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is charged with Domestic Violence after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three children. 33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with police at his home along Windway Road. The crisis began Tuesday morning with […]
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
Chambers County: W.F. Burns Middle School to transition to virtual learning Oct. 13, 14 due illnesses
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County School District has announced that W.F. Burns Middle School will be transitioning to virtual learning on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, due to a cold and flu outbreak the school has experienced over the past two days. Official said nearly 34% of the students at W.F. Burns […]
