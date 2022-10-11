ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 2

allons
1d ago

waste of taxpayers money. you can bet some politician is going to have a nice Christmas on the taxpayers

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus veteran receives new roof through national project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Workers with Platinum Roofing began work early Tuesday morning to replace the roof of U.S. Army Reserve veteran David Rodriguez at no cost. They did this as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project. A major player in the roof replacement was Habitat for Humanity, according to Louise Hurless, the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

First lady Jill Biden set to visit Georgia this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she’s also set to stop by […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
West Point, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Russell County officials hold groundbreaking ceremony for future public safety logistics building

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — It was raining Wednesday morning in Russell County, but that didn’t stop a small crowd from gathering on a piece of open land on Prentiss Drive. Citizens and dignitaries stayed dry under tents anticipating a groundbreaking ceremony for a future public safety logistics building. Russell County Commissioner and Chairman Chance Corbett […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#The Department Of Defense#Confederate#The Naming Commission#American
WRBL News 3

Lee County woman loves ghost hunting year-round

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Halloween season is the perfect time for ghost stories and visiting supposedly haunted places. But one Lee County woman, Faith Serafin, enjoys both activities year-round. Serafin works with a team of six to eight ghost hunters (the number fluctuates) to investigate alleged hauntings across the country. Most of their work […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
TUSKEGEE, AL
247Sports

Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy