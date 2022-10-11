ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

Iowa Lakes Community College Awarded Grant to Support Veteran Students

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Iowa Lakes Community College was recently awarded a grant to better support veteran students. The grant is just over $587,000 and will be used to create a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success on two of the school’s campuses. Career, Veteran and Military...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Marlene Frey, 89, of Norwalk Formerly of Spencer

Funeral services for 89-year-old Marlene Frey of Norwalk, formerly of Spencer, will be Monday, October 17th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
SPENCER, IA
Marlin Laverman, 62, of Ocheyedan

Funeral services for 62-year-old Marlin Laverman of Ocheyedan will be Tuesday, October 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Crossroads Pavilion Event Center in Sheldon with burial at Holman Township Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Events Center. Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley is in...
OCHEYEDAN, IA
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer

Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
City of Spencer Outlines Areas For Potential Economic Development

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working with its partners to stick to the goal of growing the community both from a residential and commercial aspect. Outlines of available land that can be used for development and what those areas could look like were made public Thursday during a joint presentation from the City, Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation and Spencer Mainstreet where Director Nancy Naeve broke down some of the successes seen in the Downtown area.
SPENCER, IA
Ruth Marazoff, 90, of Pocahontas

Funeral services for 90-year-old Ruth Marazoff of Pocahontas will be Tuesday, October 18th, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial being held at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
POCAHONTAS, IA
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
CURLEW, IA
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
GREENVILLE, IA

