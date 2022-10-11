Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
kiwaradio.com
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) — Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire. That was reported just after 8 o’clock last night. The fire was first reported around 3:25 yesterday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened between Hull and Boyden, Iowa. Heavy smoke could be...
iheart.com
Our first Feed the Farmer winner is Russ Neave in Humboldt County
As we show our appreciation to Iowa's Farmers by feeding them during this busy harvest season, our friends at Beck's Hybrids delivered a hot meal to Russ Neave and his harvest crew near Gilmore City:. The Hot Roast Beef from Linda Kay's in West Bend hit the spot for Russ...
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
kiwaradio.com
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
bigcountry1077.com
City of Spencer Outlines Areas For Potential Economic Development
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working with its partners to stick to the goal of growing the community both from a residential and commercial aspect. Outlines of available land that can be used for development and what those areas could look like were made public Thursday during a joint presentation from the City, Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation and Spencer Mainstreet where Director Nancy Naeve broke down some of the successes seen in the Downtown area.
Sioux City Journal
Milford shooting suspect found mentally competent; trial moved to Storm Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A man charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace has been found mentally competent to stand trial for murder. A judge also has granted a defense request to move the trial from Dickinson County in order to find a more impartial pool of jurors to hear the case.
kicdam.com
New Venue for Boji Scare This Year
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — For years the Operations Manager at Arnolds Park Amusement Park begged to do a haunted house. Marshall Doeden got his wish in 2020. Despite that being the Covid Year, it was a success, and Boji Scare is back for a third time. Because of...
Man accused of shooting woman at Milford Clinic has trial moved
Christian Goyne-Yarns argued pre-trial coverage would impact his ability to get a new trial, a judge agreed and moved his case to Buena Vista County.
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
bigcountry1077.com
Marlene Frey, 89, of Norwalk Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 89-year-old Marlene Frey of Norwalk, formerly of Spencer, will be Monday, October 17th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Man Arrested in O’Brien County Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Re-Entry
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A man who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced in federal court this week. 38 year old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, hailing from Mexico, pled guilty in May to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon. Rodriguez-Chavez was using an alias at the time he was...
bigcountry1077.com
Ruth Marazoff, 90, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 90-year-old Ruth Marazoff of Pocahontas will be Tuesday, October 18th, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial being held at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
kicdam.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/14/22
LeMars/Hull, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers hit the road to take on the LeMars Bulldogs Friday night in Class 4A District 1 Action. The Bulldogs jumped all over the Tigers in the first half, as Teagan Kasel tossed 2 touchdown passes to make it 14-0. Spencer would respond with a long drive and a Gavin Timmer Touchdown run, but LeMars would hit right back with an Elijah Dougherty Touchdown run from 16 yards out.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
