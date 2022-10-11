Halloween Ends spoilers follow. The time has come for the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers – or has it?. Halloween Ends wraps up the rebooted trilogy from David Gordon Green and, as far as we know, marks Jamie Lee Curtis's final outing as Laurie. She confirmed as much back in July 2021, and talking to Digital Spy, she compared the new movie to a break-up.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO