watervilletimes.com
Clinton ABC
The October Networking breakfast by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce met at the Clinton A Better Chance house on the Hamilton College campus. The Clinton program celebrates its 50th year this year. Clinton ABC Board member Kelly Landry talks about the Nov. 5 Golden Extravaganza at the Yahnundasis Club to celebrate and raise money to run the non-profit program. Information on tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com. Co-Board President Travis Hill explained how the program brings in up to eight high school-aged boys of color each year from urban areas to have them attend Clinton High School with a goal of attending college.
watervilletimes.com
Madison Central Accepts Grants
The Madison Central School Board of Education voted to accept two grants at their September meeting. The Student Mental Health Support grant of $1,050,054 and the SAM grant of $60,000 were both approved unanimously. The SAM grant will be used to buy a new tractor for the Maintenance Department. In...
Students left by bus found lost in the woods
THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
WKTV
Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, Millpond Pavilion complete
FLY CREEK, N.Y. – The Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard will dedicate their new Millpond Pavilion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15. The pavilion completes the Millpond boardwalk project started back in 2005. It will showcase a revolving exhibit from the Mill’s collection of agriculture and milling apparatus along with antique engines.
WKTV
Utica City Hall archway removed
The archway was deemed structurally unsound and had been rotted through.
Schenectady fugitive featured on Investigation Discovery
A man who ran from the law in Schenectady will be the focus of an Investigation Discovery program that will air Wednesday night. The fugitive case will be featured on "In Pursuit with John Walsh."
New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday
Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
This Utica Neighborhood Latest To Be Targeted – Rash of Vehicle Larcenies
Utica Police say they are investigating a series of vehicle larcenies over the past week and they're offering simple advice to help protect you from becoming a victim. Cops have been called to investigate multiple incidents in North Utica during that time and some of areas hit hardest include Riverside Dr, Deerfield Dr, Coolidge Rd, and Dawes Ave, wit most of the incidents in the late evening/early morning hours. As is often the case when police are looking into several larcenies in a concentrated area, it appears the thieves are looking for easy scores and most of the cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked, police said on Facebook:
String of larcenies reported in Cortland County
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.
A Show for the Ages! Highly Anticipated Concert On It’s Way to Rome
SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
WKTV
Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
westsidenewsny.com
Hamlin woman earns TOPS® recognition for weight loss
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Susan Reynolds of Hamlin, who lost 93.75 pounds, and Paul Wilson of Port Leyden, who lost 48 pounds, are the 2021 New York Queen and King. They were honored at the New York recognition event on June 4 in Auburn.
localsyr.com
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
Syracuse among the worst: Browse, search data on student absences in NY school districts
The Syracuse City School District has among the highest rates of chronic absenteeism in students in all of New York, according to data from the state Education Department. The district ranked No. 14 in the state for the rate of chronic absenteeism among high school students and No. 11 among middle and elementary school students during the 2020-2021 school year.
Two Binghamton drug dealers will get prison time
Today in Broome County Court, two Binghamton men learned that they will be sentenced to state prison for selling narcotics.
