Dreadlocks are a bold, fashionable hairstyle that have stood the test of time for decades; however, not everyone is able to naturally achieve such a desirable look. That’s where DreadFullHippie comes in, and thanks to this up-and-coming-brand, achieving dreadlocks is now possible for virtually anyone. The brand and its founders are on a mission to shatter the assumption that only certain individuals can achieve dreadlocks.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO