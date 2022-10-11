Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Review - Same As It Ever Was
There are few moments of calm in Overwatch 2. The action is closer, louder, and faster, and the voice lines are quippier and happen more often. However, in that brief period between selecting your hero and the barriers opening, unleashing you and your teammates out onto the battlefield, there is a brief window of peace--a split-second for meditation.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide
The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
Gamespot
Two Unreleased NES Titles Are Up For Auction On eBay
Two never-before-released or digitized NES games are currently up for auction on eBay. The first is Battlegrounds of Napoleon, a strategy game which was ready to ship to Nintendo, but never saw the light of day. According to the listing, the game includes the actual files that would have been sent to Nintendo for printing, meaning that digital versions can likely be created.
Gamespot
Need For Speed Unbound Players Can Customize Driving VFXs
In a new Need For Speed Unbound blogpost, devs Criterion highlighted the art style and special visual effects that erupt from in-game vehicles. Called "tags," these driving VFXs that manifest as graffiti-like art around the lines of cars--are triggered by players activating boosting powers. Players can earn boosting powers by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions Official Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is right around the corner, set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement was made earlier this week via a cinematic trailer that confirmed Ash will be joining the mobile squad in Season 3. But Ash isn't the only new addition to the game--today, Respawn posted the Season 3 patch notes, giving players a much clearer picture of what kind of changes they can expect to see when Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live next week.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch
Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release. Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and...
Gamespot
You Might Think This Overwatch 2 Hero Is OP, But Blizzard Isn't Rushing To Nerf Her
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a week now, and it's experienced some high highs and some very low lows. In a new blog post, the Overwatch 2 team detailed some upcoming changes to the game, its thoughts on character balance, and some much-needed bug fixes. In the first...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon
Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number. "Thank you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
October PS Plus Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
A week and a half into the month and Sony has finally announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup. Better late than never I guess. This month PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can expect a number of noteworthy games, from lengthy RPGs like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, to tighter experiences like the beloved Inside. And if spooky vibes are what you’re after then the addition of The Medium may speak to you. One of the most notable additions to the catalog is GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, a game that launched alongside remasters of its violent siblings GTA 3 and San Andreas, but also with tons of bugs and glitches that hampered fans enjoyment.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup For October 2022 Includes 23 Games In All
Sony has announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup, and there are plenty of games on the way for subscribers across the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers. There are 23 in all available in October. These include GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, The Medium, Dragon Quest Builders, and more for...
Gamespot
Xbox Cloud Gaming Streams Games like Halo Infinite On More Devices Now
Streaming Xbox games without owning a physical Xbox seemed like an impossible dream a few years ago, but it's now a major feature of the platform. Recently, we learned that Xbox Cloud Gaming now works on ARM64 devices, including Surface tablets and laptops. Supported games include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Players Discover Aim Assist Disabled In PC Cross-Play Matches
Overwatch 2's launch has been successful but shaky, marked by strange bugs and early server woes. Now, a number of console players have noticed a small but significant change in cross-play matches between PC and console gamers--it turns out that PC lobbies remove the game's aim assist, making it difficult for controller players to keep up.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Is Finally Ditching Destination Materials In Season 19
For the last five years, destination materials have played a large part in Destiny 2's economy, but expect a big change to these resources once Season 19 of the game begins. Bungie has confirmed that several materials will no longer be obtainable once the new season begins in December, as part of a move to simplify Destiny 2 and make the game more approachable to new players.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Stage Break Event Guide
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is just a few days away, but there are a still some in-game events you can take advantage of before the Aftershow battle pass expires and is replaced by the Champions battle pass on October 18. One of them is Stage Break, an event that has been advertised throughout the entirety of Season 2. Similar to the Crypto-themed System Anomaly event from earlier in the season, this event challenges players to complete daily quests to unlock prizes…and secrets.
Gamespot
How To Unlock The Golden Ticket In Apex Legends
Apex Legends' Season 14 battle pass is just 20 days away from expiring, and this season's weekly in-game story recently came to an end--both signs that a new season of Apex Legends is nearly upon us. But no Apex Legends season would be complete without a good teaser for the upcoming season, and this week, players got their first hint at what's to come in Season 15 as a mysterious item called a Golden Ticket started appearing as a craftable item in the game's Replicators.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers - Combat & Upgrades
In Sonic Frontiers, you'll need every tool at your disposal to defeat the powerful enemies that await you on the Starfall islands. Luckily Sonic came prepared! With new, upgradeable combat abilities, you have more options than ever before to approach battles YOUR way. Use all of these skills and more to become the most formidable force on the frontier!
Gamespot
Minecraft Live 2022
Minecraft Live 2022 is starting soon, are you ready? Do you have all the snacks you need? Plenty of beverages? It’s important to hydrate!
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#481) - October 13, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on October 13. After a rough answer on Wednesday, the Wordle overlords have not let up in any way. The answer on Thursday might just be even more difficult. While it's a common word, the spelling will surely drive players up a wall once they see the answer if they don't figure it out right away.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Comments / 0