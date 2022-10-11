ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IBWAA

Remembering The 2002 Angels: Anaheim's First World Champions

The Anaheim Angels won 99 games in 2002, then a franchise record. It was their first playoff berth in 16 years. The underdog Angels did the unthinkable when they trounced the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins in the playoffs. By doing so, they went on to win the first and only American League pennant in team history. It was the 40th anniversary of the franchise, and it's now been 20 years since the Angels accomplished the feat.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orel Hershiser
Person
Dave Kingman
Person
Bill Greif
Person
Trevor Hoffman
Person
Jeff Kent
Person
Ken Caminiti
Person
Steve Garvey
Person
Eric Karros
Person
Ron Cey
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Willie Stargell
Person
Andy Ashby
Person
Willie Crawford

Comments / 0

Community Policy