3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
San Diego Padres fight off Los Angeles Dodgers to tie NLDS up 1-1
The NLDS between the league-best Dodgers and NL West rival Padres is now a best-of-three as the series shifts to San Diego.
Goose on loose causes delay at Padres-Dodgers playoff game
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in shallow right field with two outs in...
Padres Win 5-3 Thriller, Manny Machado "This Is What We Play For All Year"
And just like that, homefield advantage in the NLDS heads to Petco Park. Manny Machado discussed the Padres 5-3 thrilling win over the Dodgers in the NLDS, the turning point of the game and the team's confidence as the series heads to Petco Park.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Remembering The 2002 Angels: Anaheim's First World Champions
The Anaheim Angels won 99 games in 2002, then a franchise record. It was their first playoff berth in 16 years. The underdog Angels did the unthinkable when they trounced the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins in the playoffs. By doing so, they went on to win the first and only American League pennant in team history. It was the 40th anniversary of the franchise, and it's now been 20 years since the Angels accomplished the feat.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Game 3: Fans react to the Padres' big playoff win at Petco Park
On Friday night, history was made as the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the playoffs against the Dodgers.
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Padres anticipate fan-tastic environment for Game 3 of NLDS against Dodgers
Padres longed for a full ballpark in 2020 postseason; they will get it Friday in first home playoff game in front of fans in San Diego since 2006
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Petco Park is the location where the San Diego Padres will try to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of their series. The starting pitchers are Tyler Anderson and Joe Musgrove. The Dodgers have accrued 325 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 212 baseballs out...
