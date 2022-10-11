ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

George R. R. Martin Reveals When ‘House of the Dragon’ Will End

House of the Dragon is crushing. Despite issues with pacing, people are loving it. That’s great because franchise creator George R. R. Martin thinks the show will need four seasons to tell the show’s full story based on his books. If you think about it, fans of Game of Thrones are satisfied, and new people can jump right in. While George R. R. Martin wasn’t exactly thrilled about some of the novel's content getting skipped over, he understands the kinds of constraints the writers are working under. There’s only so much you can do in ten episodes.
94.3 The Point

‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72. In a statement to the BBC, his agent Belinda Wright announced the news and praised the actor for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered...
94.3 The Point

Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold

Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
94.3 The Point

Actors Who Died in 2022

For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
94.3 The Point

Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
94.3 The Point

Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?

I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
94.3 The Point

Marvel Delays ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ And More

It sure seemed overly ambitious to release two gigantic Avengers movies in the span of like six months. Who would attempt such a deranged endeavor? If anyone would, it would probably be Marvel. And that was the initial plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — both movies would open in 2025. But, alas, it shall not happen after all.
94.3 The Point

Netflix With Ads Launches Next Month

As promised a few months ago, Netflix is readying a new option for subscribers: A tier of its service that is ad-supported. You pay less per month, but you have to watch your movies and shows with commercial interruptions. Today, Netflix announced that the plan — which is officially called...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

