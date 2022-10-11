Read full article on original website
George R. R. Martin Reveals When ‘House of the Dragon’ Will End
House of the Dragon is crushing. Despite issues with pacing, people are loving it. That’s great because franchise creator George R. R. Martin thinks the show will need four seasons to tell the show’s full story based on his books. If you think about it, fans of Game of Thrones are satisfied, and new people can jump right in. While George R. R. Martin wasn’t exactly thrilled about some of the novel's content getting skipped over, he understands the kinds of constraints the writers are working under. There’s only so much you can do in ten episodes.
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72
Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72. In a statement to the BBC, his agent Belinda Wright announced the news and praised the actor for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered...
Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold
Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
Actors Who Died in 2022
For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
Chayce Beckham Tributes ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence After Fatal Crash: ‘He Was a Good Sweet Soul’
Chayce Beckham turned to social media to pay emotional tribute to American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence on Wednesday (Oct. 12), after the news broke that the 23-year-old R&B and gospel singer had died in a car crash. Beckham won Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, while Spence...
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl
The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Carrie Underwood’s Son Knows She’s Not Like Most Mommies
Carrie Underwood is leaving her husband and two sons at home for most of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Her oldest boy Isiah is in school now, so if he traveled with her, he'd miss a lot at home. Talking to Today, the singer says Isaiah now understands that what...
Harry Styles Gets Revenge on Fan Who Sprayed Him With Water During Concert
Harry Styles proved that one way or another he's going to get you after a fan sprayed him with water at one of his concerts. The event took place at his show in Austin, Texas on October 3 during his residency at the Moody Center - which ran from Sept. 25-Oct. 3.
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
Joshua Bassett Pokes Fun at Olivia Rodrigo Breakup in Silly TikTok: ‘First Letter Is the Love of My Life…’
Is a TikTok filter spilling celebrity tea? Or is it all in good fun?. Joshua Bassett left fans spinning out after he trolled himself and his rumored ex, Olivia Rodrigo, in a silly TikTok video. Before we dive into what the filter revealed, let's get into the backstory of their...
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Martin Scorsese Calls Interest in Box Office Totals ‘Repulsive’
Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making claims that upset the Hollywood establishment. Recently he insisted there’s no correlation between quality and profit. After his comments about his distate for Marvel movies caused some serious uproar in the film industry, it seems he’s doubling down on his opinions.
Who Is ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ Influencer Caitlin Covington?
Like a sweet, warm cup of Starbucks' pumpkin spiced latte, each year "Christian Girl Autumn" becomes briefly popular again just in time for the season of apple picking, colorful leaves and crisp weather. The viral meme has been around for a few years now, and now that it's officially fall...
Marvel Delays ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ And More
It sure seemed overly ambitious to release two gigantic Avengers movies in the span of like six months. Who would attempt such a deranged endeavor? If anyone would, it would probably be Marvel. And that was the initial plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — both movies would open in 2025. But, alas, it shall not happen after all.
Netflix With Ads Launches Next Month
As promised a few months ago, Netflix is readying a new option for subscribers: A tier of its service that is ad-supported. You pay less per month, but you have to watch your movies and shows with commercial interruptions. Today, Netflix announced that the plan — which is officially called...
10 Family Friendly Halloween Movies All New Jersey Kids Will Love
Happy Halloween - costumes and candy and of course I take part in both. Do you know what you are going to be this year? Oh my gosh, is your cosabouttume from Squid Games?. I am not going to lie. I already have multiple costumes prepared but for a good reason!
The Best Horror Movies That Will Scare The Braves New Jersey Moviegoers
Before we get started, some of you would prefer the family-friendly Halloween movie guide. If I missed any classics that belong on this list, please me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com. The rest of this post will not be for the weak. For me, it is an annual tradition to watch scary movies...
