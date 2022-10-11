House of the Dragon is crushing. Despite issues with pacing, people are loving it. That’s great because franchise creator George R. R. Martin thinks the show will need four seasons to tell the show’s full story based on his books. If you think about it, fans of Game of Thrones are satisfied, and new people can jump right in. While George R. R. Martin wasn’t exactly thrilled about some of the novel's content getting skipped over, he understands the kinds of constraints the writers are working under. There’s only so much you can do in ten episodes.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO