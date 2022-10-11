ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’ after Season 23: ‘Been a hell of a ride’

“Time for me to come home.” Blake Shelton announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a coach on “The Voice” after Season 23, which premieres in 2023. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton, 46, revealed on Instagram Tuesday. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#The Up#Nbc#Havana#The Voice
Variety

Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches

After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy