“Time for me to come home.” Blake Shelton announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a coach on “The Voice” after Season 23, which premieres in 2023. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton, 46, revealed on Instagram Tuesday. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO