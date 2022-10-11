Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello You Might Have Missed on ‘The Voice’
During The Voice Season 22 premiere on Monday night, Blake Shelton made a pretty awkward comment to new coach Camila Cabello. The pair also established a bit of a rivalry, as Shelton used a few new gimmicks to silence the other coaches. Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello.
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? He Announces His Departure in Statement
An end of an era. Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice after he completes his 23rd season on the hit singing competition show. But why is he leaving? Keep scrolling below to find out everything we know. Blake Shelton Announces His Departure From ‘The Voice’. “I’ve been...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’ after Season 23: ‘Been a hell of a ride’
“Time for me to come home.” Blake Shelton announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a coach on “The Voice” after Season 23, which premieres in 2023. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton, 46, revealed on Instagram Tuesday. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches
After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my...
Blake Shelton announces exit from 'The Voice' as new coaches join
The singing competition show will say goodbye to one ot its longest-tenured coaches in Season 23 and welcome Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as first-time coaches.
ETOnline.com
John Legend Calls Blake Shelton the 'Soul' of 'The Voice' After Exit Announcement (Exclusive)
John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's exit from The Voice. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the "Wonder Woman" singer at Ralph Lauren's 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California where he shared what he thought about the "heart" and "soul" of the show leaving after 23 seasons.
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Rounds Out His Team With Jaeden Luke [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice has officially wrapped its blind auditions, which means Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have all finalized their teams. Country coach Shelton finished off with 22-year-old Jaeden Luke. The quirky musician from Bothell, Wash., introduced himself in a pre-recorded clip ahead of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14 Celebrities Who Were Booed By Audiences And Handled It Perfectly
Recently, Mila Kunis, Kim Kardashian, and Emma Stone have all made headlines for their playful reactions to getting booed by massive audiences.
UEFA・
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0