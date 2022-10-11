Read full article on original website
Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival
Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
LPTFA ending lease with Crafts Guild to start restoration of Sans Souci
The Guild says they've tried to work something out to stay in their Lafayette home; LPTFA says they have to take action to save a historic Lafayette building.
Moncus Park Will Host Benefit Concert for Acadiana Veterans
Voices for Veterans is a benefit concert that will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2 pm to 7 pm at Moncus Park.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
KLFY.com
St. Edward’s Church Fair
ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
KLFY.com
Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
theadvocate.com
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank
One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
999ktdy.com
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NOLA.com
Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil
If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
It's so hot it's been banned in some Louisiana schools, but just how hot are the peppers in the Paqui One Chip Challenge?
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go.
1063radiolafayette.com
Big Reunion At Comeaux High
2 – 4 pm Big, Big Reunion socializing time. 4 – 6pm Yearbook Group Photo Recreations (details below) 4:15 – 4:45pm Sports: football, basketball, baseball, track, volleyball, cross country, wrestling, etc. 4:45 – 5:15pm Clubs: Key, Astra, 4-H, FHA, FTA, FDA, FBLA, Honor Society, FFA, Science, Thespians,...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
Could a shorter work week come to Acadia Parish? How would it work?
Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced
Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
More Seats Released for Thursday's Reba Concert at Cajundome
Reba McEntire is kicking off her fall tour at the Cajundome in Lafayette this Thursday night with special guest Terri Clark.
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation 'Chloe' Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
Is it just a strange incident with lighting, or is it exactly what it appears to be...the ghost of Chloe?
theadvocate.com
Cajuns QB Ben Wooldridge made a statement against Marshall, then celebrated with mom
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge, there were many great aspects of the Cajuns’ 23-13 road win over Marshall on Wednesday night. As he walked off the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, there to greet him was his mother, Sheri, all the way from California.
Eunice News
St. Edmund homecoming queen crowned
Mary Helen Miller, right, a senior at St. Edmund High School, was crowned homecoming queen during Friday’s evening homecoming game. Miller is the daughter of Brad and Tonya Miller and she is pictured with last year’s homecoming queen Greta Miller. (Photo by Tom Dodge)
