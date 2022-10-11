ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

KLFY News 10

Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival

Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
SCOTT, LA
KLFY.com

St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY.com

Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
NOLA.com

Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil

If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Big Reunion At Comeaux High

2 – 4 pm Big, Big Reunion socializing time. 4 – 6pm Yearbook Group Photo Recreations (details below) 4:15 – 4:45pm Sports: football, basketball, baseball, track, volleyball, cross country, wrestling, etc. 4:45 – 5:15pm Clubs: Key, Astra, 4-H, FHA, FTA, FDA, FBLA, Honor Society, FFA, Science, Thespians,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced

Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Eunice News

St. Edmund homecoming queen crowned

Mary Helen Miller, right, a senior at St. Edmund High School, was crowned homecoming queen during Friday’s evening homecoming game. Miller is the daughter of Brad and Tonya Miller and she is pictured with last year’s homecoming queen Greta Miller. (Photo by Tom Dodge)
EUNICE, LA

