NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The NHL season has officially kicked off and fans around the League will be treated to a classic Habs-Leafs tilt on Wednesday, with a slew of can't-miss pregame activities on the docket before puck drop. 1. Fans are invited to arrive early to take advantage of the home...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Devils
The curtain rises on the 2022-23 regular season for John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) as they take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (0-0-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu, sign...
NHL
Upping Our Game
While the Kraken hockey operations group drafted, signed and traded for several new players to significantly upgrade the opening night roster, the franchise's game presentation crew has been equally hard at work adding new elements and fan delights to in-arena entertainment at home games in Climate Pledge Arena. "We spent...
NHL
Crozier, former Sabres coach, dies at 93
Led Buffalo to first playoff berth, put together famed 'French Connection' line. Joe Crozier, who guided the Buffalo Sabres to their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth, died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier coached Buffalo for three seasons after taking over for Punch Imlach, who stepped down due to...
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Active roster features 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders. The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain...
NHL
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
Soderblom 'honored' to make Red Wings' 23-man roster
DETROIT -- When Elmer Soderblom made the jump from Sweden to North America this past summer, there was uncertainty surrounding where he would lace up his skates in the 2022-23 season. To start the campaign, the next chapter of Soderblom's professional hockey career will be in the NHL. After a...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
Amerks Update | Rochester opens season on Friday
Looking to follow up on a deep playoff run, the Rochester Americans will open the 2022-23 season on Friday at home against the Toronto Marlies. Last season, the Amerks were eliminated in triple overtime in Game 3 of the North Division Finals after earning points in 15 of their final 21 regular-season games to clinch a playoff spot.
NHL
Ducks, Honda Center Name Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as Official Partner
The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced today a new multi-year partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. For the first time since 2005, Coca-Cola products return to the Anaheim arena, effective immediately. With this new partnership, Coca-Cola's diverse beverage portfolio will be served at all of Honda Center's concession stands and...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three early-season questions
Here are three early-season questions for the Lightning as they prepare to begin their 30th anniversary campaign. Seven of the first nine games will be played on the road. There are two separate six-day trips in the season's opening three weeks. Adding in departure days - including Monday's travel day to New York City - the Lightning will be away for 14 of the season's first 20 days.
NHL
Nurse fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game
NEW YORK - Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs during NHL Game No. 10 in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
Medical updates on Matheson, Edmundson and Byron
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes provided several medical updates during his press conference at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener. Hughes confirmed that defenseman Mike Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his lower-body injury. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.
NHL
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL
Tortorella: Flyers Need Scoring-by-Committee
Head coach John Tortorella has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Flyers must "score by committee" to get enough offense to come out on the winning side of games in 2022-23. "We have good players. We have players who have potential and are capable of helping...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
