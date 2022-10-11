Read full article on original website
Rising Oil Prices and Demand Cause Gas Prices to Jump
After months of gas prices decreasing every single day, we are starting to see weeks of those lower prices being wiped out by a new upswing in cost. Across the country, the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.92 per gallon, according to AAA. The price of...
U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
It's too early to price in a Fed pivot with US gas prices still on the rise, Goldman Sachs says
The Fed won't pivot from its aggressive rate hikes yet because US gas prices are ticking higher and more US economic weakness is needed first, Goldman Sachs said.
U.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter -EIA
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 12, 2022
Natural gas is still trading within its short-term range visible on the hourly time frame, and it looks like support is holding again. In that case, the commodity price could set its sights back on the resistance. The top of the range is around the $7.000 major psychological mark, which...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Oil prices slip as IEA warns of global recession
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday amid concerns that rising inflation will dent fuel demand and as the International Energy Agency warned that the global economy may go into recession.
Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.72, according to AAA as of July 8. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in...
Oil Down on Strong Dollar, Recession Worries and Hawkish Fed Talk
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday, fueled by ongoing concerns about demand, the dollar's strength and expectations for more interest rate hikes by major central banks. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department slashed their demand outlooks. Last week, together with...
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively.
Crude Trades Near the Flatline as Supply Concerns Contend with Strong Dollar
The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the major averages. U.S. equity futures pared back gains and are expected to open flat after data showed producer prices rose more than expected which increased concerns about further interest rate hikes. WTI and Brent crude oil...
Big reversal in DOE/EIA diesel price on back of broader market upswing
The increase in the weekly average retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Service rose by the third largest amount ever this week. The benchmark used for most fuel surcharges was reported a day later than normal due to the Columbus Day holiday Monday. And its gain of 38.8 cents per gallon trails only two increases posted earlier this year at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Consumer Price Index: How Much Could September’s Inflation Impact Your Winter Heating Bill?
If you're worried about high home heating bills as winter approaches, your mind won't be eased by the September inflation report. Although price increases for electricity and natural gas eased...
Wholesale inflation rises more than expected in September, with prices jumping 8.5%
Inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected in September as prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high, squeezing businesses and millions of American households. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, rose...
Why gas prices are going back up after nearly 100 days of declines
It was the longest losing streak for gasoline prices since the early months of the pandemic: For 98-consecutive days this summer, American drivers experienced declining gas prices thanks in part to a slower worldwide demand for oil. Now, a cut in oil production signaled by the OPEC+ group last week...
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Diamondback Energy to Buy Permian Driller for $1.6B
Diamondback Energy Inc. agreed to buy closely held FireBird Energy LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.6 billion, enabling the US shale oil producer to grow in the Permian Basin. Diamondback will pay 5.86 million shares and $775 million in cash, it said Tuesday in a statement. The...
US Apparel Prices Fall While Overall CPI Still Rises
U.S. retail apparel prices fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September compared to August, even as the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Thursday. Women’s apparel prices declined 0.4 percent last month, with decreases of 1.9 percent in outerwear, 0.7 percent in suits and separates, and 0.5 percent in dresses partially offset by a 0.8 percent hike in the underwear, nightwear, swimwear and accessories group. Men’s wear prices were down 1.1 percent for the month, led by a 3.3 percent drop in suits, sport coats and outerwear, along with a 2.3...
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
