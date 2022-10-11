ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Jalopnik

Rising Oil Prices and Demand Cause Gas Prices to Jump

After months of gas prices decreasing every single day, we are starting to see weeks of those lower prices being wiped out by a new upswing in cost. Across the country, the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.92 per gallon, according to AAA. The price of...
UPI News

U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
US News and World Report

Oil Down on Strong Dollar, Recession Worries and Hawkish Fed Talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday, fueled by ongoing concerns about demand, the dollar's strength and expectations for more interest rate hikes by major central banks. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department slashed their demand outlooks. Last week, together with...
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
freightwaves.com

Big reversal in DOE/EIA diesel price on back of broader market upswing

The increase in the weekly average retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Service rose by the third largest amount ever this week. The benchmark used for most fuel surcharges was reported a day later than normal due to the Columbus Day holiday Monday. And its gain of 38.8 cents per gallon trails only two increases posted earlier this year at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
NBC News

Why gas prices are going back up after nearly 100 days of declines

It was the longest losing streak for gasoline prices since the early months of the pandemic: For 98-consecutive days this summer, American drivers experienced declining gas prices thanks in part to a slower worldwide demand for oil. Now, a cut in oil production signaled by the OPEC+ group last week...
rigzone.com

Diamondback Energy to Buy Permian Driller for $1.6B

Diamondback Energy Inc. agreed to buy closely held FireBird Energy LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.6 billion, enabling the US shale oil producer to grow in the Permian Basin. Diamondback will pay 5.86 million shares and $775 million in cash, it said Tuesday in a statement. The...
Sourcing Journal

US Apparel Prices Fall While Overall CPI Still Rises

U.S. retail apparel prices fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September compared to August, even as the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Thursday. Women’s apparel prices declined 0.4 percent last month, with decreases of 1.9 percent in outerwear, 0.7 percent in suits and separates, and 0.5 percent in dresses partially offset by a 0.8 percent hike in the underwear, nightwear, swimwear and accessories group. Men’s wear prices were down 1.1 percent for the month, led by a 3.3 percent drop in suits, sport coats and outerwear, along with a 2.3...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
