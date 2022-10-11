Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually some of its moisture could sneak into Texas this weekend.
Houston couple expecting to come home to shipped wedding keepsakes loses them to package thief
The Montrose couple explained that they shipped back the bride's dresses and veil, as well as family photos, adding that their worth is valuable only to them.
ABC13 Houston
HBCU president questions why bus taking students to conference was pulled over
A bus driving students from a historically Black college to an economic conference was likely targeted when it was pulled over and searched, the university's president said. Eighteen students of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and two staff advisers were on their way to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta on Oct. 5 when the bus was pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told ABC News Raleigh-Durham station WTVD.
ABC13 Houston
Texas teen goes viral for hilarious mishap landing him in the ER
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A teen is turning what could have been a serious matter into something hilarious after becoming a human squeaky toy, making the emergency room and the internet laugh. The mishap that went viral on TikTok happened when 13-year-old Johnathan Serrano told ABC News's Lionel Moise that...
ABC13 Houston
Texas grandmother pursues dream of becoming pilot and starts her second career
DALLAS, Texas -- One woman proved that it is never too late to return to something you love. After staying home to raise her kids, Tamaron Nicklas accomplished her dream of being a pilot for Southwest Airlines after two decades out of the sky. Nicklas talked to GMA3 on stepping...
Opinion: What would make you want to move to Utah?
Statistics show states with low taxes grow faster than states with high taxes. It isn’t the only factor, but it aids in a place’s overall livability.
How Damian grew to be one of L.A.'s finest modern California-Mexican restaurants
Damian, a 2-year-old jewel in downtown's Arts District, has become a modern Mexican restaurant that honors L.A.
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
Houston leaders believe Canada Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger poses public safety issue
More trains could be coming through the city of Houston soon. It's all part of a railroad merger in the works that have leaders and residents worried.
