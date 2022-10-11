ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

HBCU president questions why bus taking students to conference was pulled over

A bus driving students from a historically Black college to an economic conference was likely targeted when it was pulled over and searched, the university's president said. Eighteen students of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and two staff advisers were on their way to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta on Oct. 5 when the bus was pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told ABC News Raleigh-Durham station WTVD.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC13 Houston

Texas teen goes viral for hilarious mishap landing him in the ER

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A teen is turning what could have been a serious matter into something hilarious after becoming a human squeaky toy, making the emergency room and the internet laugh. The mishap that went viral on TikTok happened when 13-year-old Johnathan Serrano told ABC News's Lionel Moise that...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Local
California Business
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Government
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Advertising#Hot Sauce#Cowboy#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Usa Today

Comments / 0

Community Policy