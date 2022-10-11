Read full article on original website
Samsung and Google using Matter to simplify syncing SmartThings and Google Home
Samsung says it's building beyond tech inherent to Matter. Samsung devices will soon be able to automatically sync Matter-ready smart home accessories in SmartThings with the Google Home app, and vice versa. The tech builds on the Matter protocol’s universal platform features. Samsung and Google are promising to roll...
How to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote
You may be interested to know about a gizmo on your Apple Watch that will help if it takes forever to get everyone in the right position for that annual family picture. Your watch has a camera remote that you can use to get a preview of the upcoming shot on your iPhone and then a timer to take the actual photo. As a result, you don’t have to run from the camera to the group, then back again because Uncle Jim decided to pick his nose at the wrong moment. Here’s how to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote.
One UI 5 features: All the big additions to Samsung's Android 13 update
From a cool calling feature to improved customization, here's what you're getting with One UI 5. Samsung has confirmed that the stable version of One UI 5 will land on Galaxy S22 devices at the end of October, meaning we only have a couple of weeks to go. The company’s...
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers
01Need to know: Pixel charging02Wall chargers03Multi-port chargers04Wireless chargers. Following in Apple and Samsung’s footsteps, Google didn’t include a charger with the Pixel 6 series last year, and unsurprisingly, you won’t get one if you buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. The latest Google flagships feature fast charging, but you’ll need the correct charger to ensure you aren’t waiting hours for your phone to charge fully. Google sells one that is ideally suited to fast charge the Pixel 7. There are plenty of excellent third-party options to check out as well. Here are some of the best chargers you can get for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Display specs leak for Google's foldable phone, but be skeptical
A leak reveals new details about Google's foldable phone. New details about the display on Google’s upcoming foldable phone have leaked. Sources claim the internal screen may support a resolution of 1,840 x 2,208. The internal display may also support a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s been a while since...
The Pixel 7's free VPN may last longer than you keep the phone
Google will keep its VPN free for Pixel 7 series owners for multiple years. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come bundled with a free VPN by Google One. Google has announced that the VPN will be free as long as the phone continues to receive security updates. The...
Face unlock: How does the Google Pixel 7 compare to the Pixel 4?
How does the Pixel 7's camera-based biometric solution fare against the Pixel 4's 3D-driven approach?. Google announced the Pixel 7 series last week, and there are plenty of nifty features worth knowing. Between voice note transcription, Photo Unblur, and faster Night Sight, there’s a lot to like here. Google...
Here are all the carriers that'll give you an iPhone 14 for free
You can land the iPhone 14 for free by purchasing certain plans with some carriers after an eligible trade-in. The newest iPhone is undoubtedly desirable, but it’s also pricey. Thankfully, various mobile carriers offer deals, including packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 for free. Here are all...
How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone
If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
Don’t worry, the Pixel 7 fingerprint scanner is totally fine
The Pixel 6 in-display reader was a bust at launch, but the Pixel 7 is just fine. When Google launched the Pixel 6 series in 2021, it was the most exciting Pixel launch in years. For the first time, Google was launching flagship phones with genuinely flagship-level hardware. However, one of those features was of a not-so-flagship tier: the fingerprint scanner. Within days after the full launch of the phones, word hit the internet that the in-display reader was slow, inaccurate, and generally unreliable.
Got a new Pixel Watch? An update is already waiting for you
The first Pixel Watch update brings enhanced GPS accuracy and more. Welcome to the Google Pixel Watch update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on software releases for Google’s first smartwatch. We’ll detail the current firmware versions for the Pixel Watch and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.
How to cancel Discovery Plus
How to cancel depends on how you created your account in the first place. Discovery Plus comes with some considerable clout behind it, but it’s not for everyone — especially if you don’t care about renovations, cooking, or reality TV. If you’d rather spend your hard-earned streaming money elsewhere, here’s how to cancel Discovery Plus in a hurry.
How to change the ringtone on an Android phone
You can make every call unique. The default ringtone on your Android device isn’t always the best option. It might be too soft, too loud, or simply annoying, and you might not want to listen to it whenever you get a call. Among Android’s many customization features is the ability to change your phone’s ringtone, add custom ringtones, and even set unique ringtones for specific contacts. Here’s how to change the ringtone on an Android phone.
Daily Authority: 📱 Key Pixel 7 questions answered
☀️ Hey there! We gave our cat some fish as a treat a couple of times and she seems to love it. The only problem is that she now seems to take umbrage with her usual pureed treats. She used to attack her old treats and now she stares at it for 30 seconds before sauntering over to her bowl.
The Google Pixel Watch is a great Wear OS watch but a worse Fitbit
It is a delightfully frustrating experience. Over the last nine and a half years, I’ve worn a Fitbit tracker in one form or another every day. I started with the clip-on Fitbit One, and went through several bands and a couple of watches from the company, finally landing on the Inspire HR for the last three years. I love that all my stats are there and I can see the ebb and flow of my activity and sleep cycles throughout an entire decade. I can pinpoint with extreme accuracy my hikes and most active days, and I have a visual representation of my heart rate’s change in the past five years.
The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android phones
Having trouble installing that old app on your Pixel 7? There's a reason for that. The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android smartphones. This means 32-bit-only apps will refuse to install on the new Google phones. Google and partners have been pushing hard for Android to eventually...
How to share notes on an iPhone
Want to share a note with another Apple user? Use Notes. One of the advantages of the internet is being able to collaborate with people in real time. Whether that’s a chat app such as Slack or sending emails through Gmail, there’s no excuse for delaying a vital project or decision. But what if your needs are easier than that? What if you want to share a simple note with someone? A grocery list with your spouse? An invite list for a party? If both you and the note recipient are Apple device users, you can’t go wrong if you share your note on the iPhone with the Notes app.
The top 5 headphone deals of the Prime Early Access Sale
We've picked out the best of the best deals from the likes of Apple, Sony, and Samsung. The first Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event is going on right now. Tons of items have deep discounts, including big price cuts on headphones and earbuds. Let’s take a look at what you can get during the event. Keep in mind that this sale is just for Amazon Prime members only, but if you have never signed up for the service, you can do so right now and check out the sale. There’s even a 30-day free trial.
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches are getting Wear OS 3 and will allow iOS connections
Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatches will join the few other devices that have Wear OS 3. Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be one of the first smartwatches to upgrade from Wear OS 2 to Wear OS 3. The update will only be coming to Gen 6 devices and not the rest...
How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad
No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
