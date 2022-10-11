ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

The Best iPad Deals of October 2022 — Take Advantage of Amazon and Walmart’s Pricing Wars Now

Looking for the best iPad deals for October 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer over and holiday shopping on the horizon, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We...
TechRadar

Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV drops to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

The Black Friday shopping event is one of the best opportunities to snag a TV deal on a premium display, and we've just spotted an early on Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV. For a limited time, Amazon has Samsung's 2022 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,097.99 (was $1,297.99) (opens in new tab).
SPY

This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279

Updated on October 10, 2022: In addition to the $279 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad deal, we also added the $799 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads.  Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal,...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
Digital Trends

Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook

You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
pocketnow.com

Save up to $1,800 on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV

We start today’s best offers with some lingering Prime Day deals, as there are several Samsung smart TV models on sale. Of course, there’s something for every budget, but we can’t deny that the best deal comes with the 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Smart TV, which currently sells for $3,699 after picking up a 26 percent discount.
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 50% On Pressure Cookers, Air Fryers, Dutch Ovens and More

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has officially begun, which means now's the perfect time to score deals on Instant Pot kitchen appliances to help prepare for Thanksgiving and upcoming holiday family get-togethers. To start getting prepared for the cozy season of cooking and hosting, Amazon is offering huge discounts on fan-favorite Instant Pots. The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions.
