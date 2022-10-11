Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Fire can move fast within a home. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, you can have as little as two minutes to get out of your house.

It is important to have an escape plan and working smoke alarms in place.

Draft Your Fire Escape Plan

· Draw an outline of your house. Include all doors and windows.

· Visit each room and find two ways out. Make sure doors and windows are easy to open.

· Pick and outdoor meeting space in the front of your home.

Practice, Practice, Practice

· Share your plan with your family.

· Set aside time to practice and practice regularly.

· Teach everyone in your family how to call 9-1-1.

Smoke Alarm Best Practices

Smoke alarms are vital to home safety. You should have a smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas and on every floor of your home. Do not put smoke alarms in kitchens or bathrooms.

More smoke alarm tips:

All smoke detectors/alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Smoke alarms should be cleaned twice a year and tested once a month.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Find additional tips on smoke alarms, including how to clean a smoke alarm, at gilbertaz.gov/FireSafety.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, visit fpw.org.