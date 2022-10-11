ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axtell, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

UNK volleyball team cruises to win over Newman

KEARNEY — Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 14 kills and eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney had six ace serves to sweep Newman University 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 Saturday afternoon in Wichita. The Lopers, in first place in the MIAA, improve to 22-2 (12-2 MIAA) and won a fifth straight...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Emporia State different challenge for UNK football team

KEARNEY — Football practices looked a little different this week at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Blame Saturday’s opponent, Emporia State. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The up-tempo, pass-happy Hornets (4-2) are throwing more than 40 passes per...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Fireworks planned for Kearney High's homecoming Friday night

KEARNEY — There will be a fireworks display twice Friday night at the Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The city of Kearney, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney High School are giving citizens living in the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium notice of a firework displays for KHS's homecoming game.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Graczyks celebrate growth in new southwest Kearney facility

KEARNEY — Here’s the condensed version of the Josh and Kristen Graczyk story. At age 14, before he could legally drive, Josh launched a lawn-cutting business in 1998 in Elm Creek. Elizabeth Earl, his first customer, tracked Josh’s work in a notebook. Josh also tracked business in a...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Axtell, NE
City
Overton, NE
Axtell, NE
Sports
Pleasanton, NE
Sports
City
Pleasanton, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK launches new health care academy to address statewide need

KEARNEY — Skyler Summers represents the future of health care in Nebraska. The Shelton High School senior wants to work as a primary care physician, a position that allows her to directly impact patients of all ages and help improve their lives. “In Nebraska, 13 of the 93 counties...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Take part in chef challenge, author events at Holdrege library

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Public Library has an array of events for all ages in October. In honor of TeenTober, teens are invited to join the October Edition of Teen Chef Challenge, making pet ghosts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Main Library Room. The event is limited to 12 spots, and participants must preregister. Register by calling the library, or register online on Facebook Event.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Nelson
Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Knights of Columbus raise funds for new ultrasound machine

KEARNEY — The St. James Council of the Knights of Columbus is raising $36,000 for a new ultrasound machine at Collage. Collage’s current machine is 13 years old, outdated and “on its last legs,” according to Jim Dubas, who is heading the effort for the Knights.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Soul searching led Bertrand woman to owning mini therapy horse

BERTRAND — When Brenda Johnson learned the miniature Palomino was named June, she knew she was the horse for her. Johnson had grown up around horses. Her grandparents had horses, and she showed the animals throughout her younger years in 4-H. Johnson continued to own horses until 22 years ago when her family moved into the town of Bertrand.
BERTRAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Hairball returns to Grand Island

Vocalist Dave Moody says he likes everything about being in Hairball. “I get to be the heroes that I grew up on and walk in their boots and wear their makeup and sing their songs and the biggest hits of all time in rock ‘n’ roll and just have a great time in front of thousands of people,” Moody said in a telephone interview.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Kearny#Sweeps#Wildcats#Amherst#Kearney High School
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County Republican Women meet Tuesday

The Buffalo County Republican Women will meet at the Kearney Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Guest speaker will be Nebraska Federation of Republican Women President Lisa May. She will update the Buffalo County group on the Nov. 11-12 state convention in Omaha. Author and patriot Nick Adams, as well...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy