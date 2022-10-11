Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball team cruises to win over Newman
KEARNEY — Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 14 kills and eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney had six ace serves to sweep Newman University 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 Saturday afternoon in Wichita. The Lopers, in first place in the MIAA, improve to 22-2 (12-2 MIAA) and won a fifth straight...
Kearney Hub
Emporia State different challenge for UNK football team
KEARNEY — Football practices looked a little different this week at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Blame Saturday’s opponent, Emporia State. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The up-tempo, pass-happy Hornets (4-2) are throwing more than 40 passes per...
Kearney Hub
Fireworks planned for Kearney High's homecoming Friday night
KEARNEY — There will be a fireworks display twice Friday night at the Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The city of Kearney, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney High School are giving citizens living in the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium notice of a firework displays for KHS's homecoming game.
Kearney Hub
Graczyks celebrate growth in new southwest Kearney facility
KEARNEY — Here’s the condensed version of the Josh and Kristen Graczyk story. At age 14, before he could legally drive, Josh launched a lawn-cutting business in 1998 in Elm Creek. Elizabeth Earl, his first customer, tracked Josh’s work in a notebook. Josh also tracked business in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
UNK launches new health care academy to address statewide need
KEARNEY — Skyler Summers represents the future of health care in Nebraska. The Shelton High School senior wants to work as a primary care physician, a position that allows her to directly impact patients of all ages and help improve their lives. “In Nebraska, 13 of the 93 counties...
Kearney Hub
Take part in chef challenge, author events at Holdrege library
HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Public Library has an array of events for all ages in October. In honor of TeenTober, teens are invited to join the October Edition of Teen Chef Challenge, making pet ghosts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Main Library Room. The event is limited to 12 spots, and participants must preregister. Register by calling the library, or register online on Facebook Event.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Knights of Columbus raise funds for new ultrasound machine
KEARNEY — The St. James Council of the Knights of Columbus is raising $36,000 for a new ultrasound machine at Collage. Collage’s current machine is 13 years old, outdated and “on its last legs,” according to Jim Dubas, who is heading the effort for the Knights.
Kearney Hub
Soul searching led Bertrand woman to owning mini therapy horse
BERTRAND — When Brenda Johnson learned the miniature Palomino was named June, she knew she was the horse for her. Johnson had grown up around horses. Her grandparents had horses, and she showed the animals throughout her younger years in 4-H. Johnson continued to own horses until 22 years ago when her family moved into the town of Bertrand.
Kearney Hub
Hairball returns to Grand Island
Vocalist Dave Moody says he likes everything about being in Hairball. “I get to be the heroes that I grew up on and walk in their boots and wear their makeup and sing their songs and the biggest hits of all time in rock ‘n’ roll and just have a great time in front of thousands of people,” Moody said in a telephone interview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Republican Women meet Tuesday
The Buffalo County Republican Women will meet at the Kearney Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Guest speaker will be Nebraska Federation of Republican Women President Lisa May. She will update the Buffalo County group on the Nov. 11-12 state convention in Omaha. Author and patriot Nick Adams, as well...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0