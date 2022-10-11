Read full article on original website
NBA
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
NBA
Indiana Pacers Announce Roster Moves
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Friday night the team has waived forward Deividas Sirvydis and guard Langston Galloway. Additionally, the team signed guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels.
NBA
2022 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery
The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m. ET on the league’s Twitter livestream. The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the 12 lottery teams in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft. The results of the lottery will be shared on NBA2KLeague.com.
NBA・
NBA
Recap: Three takeaways from the Wizards' 2022 preseason finale
The Wizards lost their final preseason game to the Knicks 105-89 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The Knicks came out firing right away, jumping out to a 23-5 lead to start the game. By the end of the first period, the Knicks held a 30-19 lead. In the...
Lakers News: Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion
L.A. didn't exactly thrive with Russell Westbrook demoted to the bench.
NBA
Kings Keep the Crown Against Lakers
The Lakers hit Sacramento for their final preseason game this Friday night but fell. to the Kings, 133-86. So far this preseason, Head Coach Darvin Ham has experimented with the Lakers’. starting five lineups five different times and tonight was number six. Rookie. Max Christie got the start for the...
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Although his rehab continues to progress well, he will miss the start of the regular season. Payton’s return to play timeline will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
Kings Waive Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook
The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived guards Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore and Cook appeared in two preseason games for the Kings. The Kings roster stands at 18.
NBA
Olivier Sarr injury update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr left Tuesday night’s game at Golden State with a sprain of the right wrist. A subsequent MRI taken place on Wednesday confirmed a right wrist sprain. A timeline for return will be established after further evaluation in...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Rockets 122 (Preseason)
Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers closed out the preseason on Friday night by dropping a 122-114 decision to the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Rockets hit 14 3-pointers and scored 81 points in the first half to build a commanding lead, then thwarted any threat of an Indiana comeback over the final two quarters.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 14, 2022
Listen to Will Guillory of The Athletic on the Pelicans podcast with hosts Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer where they discuss Pelicans preseason and more. Snapshots from the Pelicans shootaround in Birmingham ahead of their final preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. injury report ahead of the Pelicans’ final preseason...
NBA
HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
NBA
Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham
Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
NBA
Hornets Renew And Expand Partnership With Ally Financial
In advance of the 2022-23 season, the Hornets and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) officially announced today a renewed partnership between the two organizations. Ally recognizes the power of sports as a vehicle to unite communities and inspire change. With a hometown corporate presence in the Queen City, Ally plans to leverage the partnership to make a positive impact on a community where its employees work and live while enhancing the overall fan experience.
NBA
RAPTORS WAIVE BROWN, JACKSON, AND WILSON
The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with two two-way players. Brown, 6-foot-8, 207 pounds, averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 9.6 minutes in four preseason games. He signed with...
NBA・
NBA
Portland's Preseason Is Over, But Preparation For The Regular Season Continues
The Trail Blazers know they’ve still got plenty of work to do before the start of the regular season, but they’re also ready to move on from the preseason. Portland wrapped up their five-game exhibition schedule with a 131-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a crowd of 18,064 Tuesday night at the Chase Center in a game that saw the defending champs rest their starters.
NBA
Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to Two-Way Contract
The Chicago Bulls have signed forward Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Born in Athens, Greece, Antetokounmpo (6-10, 200) has appeared in 22 career games in three seasons, logging career averages of 1.0 points, 1.0 rebounds across 4.0 minutes per game. Prior to joining Chicago, Antetokounmpo spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers (2019-2021) and the Dallas Mavericks (2018-19).
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies...
NBA
Cavs Close Out Preseason, Fall to Magic
In the final tune-up before next Wednesday's opener, the Wine & Gold fell to the Orlando Magic, 114-108 in Florida. Not too many of the regulars got a whole lot of run, with Caris LeVert playing 27 minutes, as he was the high-man in that category (he did not play in Wednesday's game). LeVert finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals; a solid all-around outing.
NBA
Opportunity Knox: Newcomer ready to embrace a second chance with Pistons
For only his fourth time inside the Pistons locker room at Little Caesars Arena – first at media day not quite three weeks ago, an open practice six days later and then two preseason games this week – Kevin Knox exhibited no wasted movement as he navigated the many amenity-filled adjacent spaces before exiting for the night.
