DMCC Crypto Centre collaborates with Animoca Brands’ Global VC Firm Brinc to give members access to funding

todaynftnews.com
Bizverse – Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be open to trade at 08:00...
todaynftnews.com
NFTY Listing on XT.COM In Its Innovation Zone with Tether Trading Pair
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the NFTY token on its Innovation Zone (Web3). The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the NFTY token, XT.COM aims to offer the users...
todaynftnews.com
Japanese gaming company Konami is hiring for NFTs, metaverse & Web3 expansion
Konami, the popular Japanese gaming company, is keen on growing its crypto-skilled talent pool along with focusing on developing metaverse and Web3 experiences besides an NFT marketplace. The firm, on October 13, announced about hiring a range of talent for ‘system construction and service development’ for Web3 platforms and future...
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden’s Solana NFT market share slumps as trading platforms as royalties are rejected
We have all known Magic Eden for leading the NFT marketplace on Solana for over a year now, and it was marching to the valuation of $1.6 billion in June. However, as the debate over NFT royalties is gaining rage, the grasp of Magic Eden on the Solana market has been eroding significantly in recent weeks.
todaynftnews.com
APENFT Token became an authorized digital currency in the commonwealth of Dominica
APENFT Token becomes the second batch of cryptocurrencies in the world to be granted a legal tender status and is now an authorized digital currency in the Commonwealth of Dominica. Additionally, the TRON cryptos are granted statutory status as an authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands announce subsidiary GMG wins rights for Torque Drift 2 NFTs
Grease Monkey Games, an Animoca Brands company with offices in Australia and across many platforms, has obtained the exclusive rights to distribute Liberty Walk’s licensed NFT/s for Torque Drift 2. Grease Monkey will continue working with Liberty Walk to develop realistic utility-based NFTs for its game after the 2-year exclusive time.
todaynftnews.com
CoinShare launches Twitter bot to find the fair price of NFTs
The NFT market has exploded in the last year breaking all records. Though the world of NFTs seems quite lucrative, the NFT community faces a lot of difficulties. One of them is to find out the right price of an NFT. CoinShare, a popular crypto trading group has come up...
todaynftnews.com
300% jump in Mutant Ape NFT trading volume observed following news of SEC probe into Yuga Labs
Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club have seen tremendous rise in their trading volumes in the last 24 hours. Based on the latest data, the transaction volume of MAYC NFTs have been observed at $1.02 million with 300% plus increase in volume throughout different exchanges.
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea releases NFT market on Avalanche to expand reach
Across 80 million NFTs, about $20 billion in volume has been traded on OpenSea to date. In terms of NFT sales volume, Avalanche is the seventh-largest blockchain. During the launch, 10+ Avalanche projects will be available on the OpenSea marketplace. Considering the decline in NFT movement, a number of popular...
todaynftnews.com
SEC to investigate BAYC creator Yuga Labs over Securities violations
The US agency, SEC has always been in the news over multiple probes into several cryptos and NFT related firms. Recently the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs is the development team behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The agency will...
todaynftnews.com
Here’s what industry experts think about the future of NFTs
Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have decreased by almost 98% since January, but according to numerous industry insiders, there is nothing to worry about because the technology is still developing and getting better. Although NFT market activity and sales volume slowed down in September, according to Jonathon Miller, managing...
todaynftnews.com
More NFT & metaverse trademarks! Ford Models, DraftKings & Takis join the bandwagon
NFT and metaverse-based trademarks have increased like anything in the recent months. Be it a small enterprise or a thriving business, they all are determined to move in line with the evolving technologies and carve a niche in the advancing market. From offering phenomenal benefits to customers to serving them...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca’s Yat Siu envisions advanced models of NFT gaming
In a recent interview, Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu explained why he believes more advanced models of NFT gaming will be built around the ideas of digital ownership, interoperability and economic utility. Yat Siu believes that when it comes to NFTs, we are at a very nascent stage, and this...
todaynftnews.com
Mango Hacker Pits Community Against Developers with Stolen Funds
Using the same governance tokens that were stolen in the theft, the hacker responsible for the $100 million breach of the Mango Markets platform appears to have voted for their plan for repaying the stolen assets. The majority of the plunder would be returned if the community agrees to pay...
todaynftnews.com
STEPN denies all claims of layoff
The renowned media agency, South China Morning Post has published reports claiming that the company has laid off its workers including community moderators, ambassadors, and others. The report says that STEPN has taken such a step to due the decrease in the player count amidst the crypto winter. The report...
