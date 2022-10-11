ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Considerations for 1031 Exchanges to Defer Taxes

Are you thinking about selling a business or investment property that could result in a substantial profit, and consequently, a large tax bill? You may be able to take advantage of a popular tax break that allows you to defer payment of any capital gains taxes due on the sale or maybe entirely avoid them.
CNET

I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick

I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; Dow, S&P 500 jump 3%

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation.. The S&P 500 jumped 3% Thursday afternoon, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4% and touching its lowest level in nearly two years. The Dow also rose 3%. Other markets around the world likewise veered sharply from losses to gains. Analysts said some data points buried deep within the inflation report may be offering hope that inflation is on its way to easing. Others said technical reasons could also be helping to support markets.
Without royalties, NFTs lose 50% or more of their value proposition

Since last summer, the nonfungible token market has been flourishing. The $41 billion historical sales volume for NFT has occurred since last August. It is intended that NFTs would offer everyone a fair chance. Rodrigo Blanco, smiling and appearing unfazed in an Instagram video, stated, “Stay cool, your NFTs are...
NFTY Listing on XT.COM In Its Innovation Zone with Tether Trading Pair

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the NFTY token on its Innovation Zone (Web3). The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the NFTY token, XT.COM aims to offer the users...
10 Interesting facts about India’s new digital payment method CBDC or e₹

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a new digital payment method called e-RUPI on Monday. The purpose of the digital voucher is to guarantee that the government’s financial advantages directly and impenetrably reach the people. Since the words “digital” and “currency” are combined, many people have speculated that this is a brand-new type of “cryptocurrency.”
OpenSea releases NFT market on Avalanche to expand reach

Across 80 million NFTs, about $20 billion in volume has been traded on OpenSea to date. In terms of NFT sales volume, Avalanche is the seventh-largest blockchain. During the launch, 10+ Avalanche projects will be available on the OpenSea marketplace. Considering the decline in NFT movement, a number of popular...
DefiLIama founder announces NFT lending protocol

0xngmi has recently announced the completion of his NFT lending protocol on Twitter. He is the anonymous creator of the decentralized finance (DeFi) project aggregator DefiLlama. The founder now is looking forward to launching an NFT lending protocol named LlamaLend. The NFT community has been struggling with its liquidity problem...
Decentraland tweets about what an ‘active user’ means

“The metaverse may still be a new place, but it certainly is not a lonely one, “ tweets Decentraland. Dencentraland defines an active user as someone who enters Decentraland and moves out of the initial parcel they entered. The metaverse is working with DappRadar to update their dashboard. Decentraland...
Moncler joins Arianee to take innovation ahead via NFTs & metaverse

Arianee has partnered with Moncler on the occasion of the brand’s 70th anniversary on September 24 via an event in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo. To build the future of Arianee’s open-source protocol as well as its applications with 50 plus leaders from the industry, Moncler has joined the Arianee Association.
Metaplex token second airdrop results in a 60% crash

Following the announcement of a second airdrop, Solana NFT platform Metaplex (MPLX) saw a huge drop in the value of its native token. The MPLX token’s price, which had been $0.35 on average over the previous two weeks, is now $0.12. This project’s announcement of a second token airdrop coincided with the 60% decrease.
