Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
Social Security 2023: How Much Will the COLA Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple
On Thursday, the Social Security Administration is set to announce the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to the program in four decades. According to advocacy group The Senior Citizens League,...
Supplement Your Social Security Income With These 3 Investments
In today's inflationary environment, many retirees are looking for a bit more cash than they can reliably get from Social Security alone.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Walgreens Stock in 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
An investment in Walgreens stock underperformed the market over the last 10 years or so. It could still be worth buying today for its dividend. But the retailer's shares probably won't start to outperform anytime soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Considerations for 1031 Exchanges to Defer Taxes
Are you thinking about selling a business or investment property that could result in a substantial profit, and consequently, a large tax bill? You may be able to take advantage of a popular tax break that allows you to defer payment of any capital gains taxes due on the sale or maybe entirely avoid them.
CNET
I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick
I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
Major help coming to those on Social Security next year
A big-cost-of living increase is coming to help seniors and others receiving Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation. The 8.7% increase takes effect in January.
These are the wealthiest US states, according to a new report — and a wealth tax on the country's richest would raise $415 billion
There might be billions of dollars of untaxed wealth in your state — and it's one reason why sales taxes are so high.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; Dow, S&P 500 jump 3%
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation.. The S&P 500 jumped 3% Thursday afternoon, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4% and touching its lowest level in nearly two years. The Dow also rose 3%. Other markets around the world likewise veered sharply from losses to gains. Analysts said some data points buried deep within the inflation report may be offering hope that inflation is on its way to easing. Others said technical reasons could also be helping to support markets.
todaynftnews.com
Without royalties, NFTs lose 50% or more of their value proposition
Since last summer, the nonfungible token market has been flourishing. The $41 billion historical sales volume for NFT has occurred since last August. It is intended that NFTs would offer everyone a fair chance. Rodrigo Blanco, smiling and appearing unfazed in an Instagram video, stated, “Stay cool, your NFTs are...
todaynftnews.com
NFTY Listing on XT.COM In Its Innovation Zone with Tether Trading Pair
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the NFTY token on its Innovation Zone (Web3). The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the NFTY token, XT.COM aims to offer the users...
todaynftnews.com
10 Interesting facts about India’s new digital payment method CBDC or e₹
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a new digital payment method called e-RUPI on Monday. The purpose of the digital voucher is to guarantee that the government’s financial advantages directly and impenetrably reach the people. Since the words “digital” and “currency” are combined, many people have speculated that this is a brand-new type of “cryptocurrency.”
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea releases NFT market on Avalanche to expand reach
Across 80 million NFTs, about $20 billion in volume has been traded on OpenSea to date. In terms of NFT sales volume, Avalanche is the seventh-largest blockchain. During the launch, 10+ Avalanche projects will be available on the OpenSea marketplace. Considering the decline in NFT movement, a number of popular...
todaynftnews.com
DefiLIama founder announces NFT lending protocol
0xngmi has recently announced the completion of his NFT lending protocol on Twitter. He is the anonymous creator of the decentralized finance (DeFi) project aggregator DefiLlama. The founder now is looking forward to launching an NFT lending protocol named LlamaLend. The NFT community has been struggling with its liquidity problem...
todaynftnews.com
Decentraland tweets about what an ‘active user’ means
“The metaverse may still be a new place, but it certainly is not a lonely one, “ tweets Decentraland. Dencentraland defines an active user as someone who enters Decentraland and moves out of the initial parcel they entered. The metaverse is working with DappRadar to update their dashboard. Decentraland...
todaynftnews.com
More NFT & metaverse trademarks! Ford Models, DraftKings & Takis join the bandwagon
NFT and metaverse-based trademarks have increased like anything in the recent months. Be it a small enterprise or a thriving business, they all are determined to move in line with the evolving technologies and carve a niche in the advancing market. From offering phenomenal benefits to customers to serving them...
todaynftnews.com
Moncler joins Arianee to take innovation ahead via NFTs & metaverse
Arianee has partnered with Moncler on the occasion of the brand’s 70th anniversary on September 24 via an event in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo. To build the future of Arianee’s open-source protocol as well as its applications with 50 plus leaders from the industry, Moncler has joined the Arianee Association.
todaynftnews.com
Metaplex token second airdrop results in a 60% crash
Following the announcement of a second airdrop, Solana NFT platform Metaplex (MPLX) saw a huge drop in the value of its native token. The MPLX token’s price, which had been $0.35 on average over the previous two weeks, is now $0.12. This project’s announcement of a second token airdrop coincided with the 60% decrease.
Comments / 0