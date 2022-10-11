Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta
It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Transphobes Slam Ulta Beauty for Featuring TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney
Ulta Beauty on Sunday released a statement calling for civility after the release of a company podcast episode—featuring a transgender TikTok star—triggered an avalanche of transphobic vitriol online. Thursday’s episode of Ulta’s bi-weekly podcast, The Beauty Of, saw Dylan Mulvaney, an actress and comedian with more than 8 million followers on TikTok, join David Lopez, a genderfluid Latinx celebrity hairstylist. The pair discussed identity and their personal journeys, with Mulvaney explaining, “Now I know I can find love, I know I can still be a performer, I know that I can have a family. I want to be a mom...
todaynftnews.com
Beeple is ready to handle the physical world through innovation
Beeple is all set to come up with innovation in the real world. On Thursday, popular NFT artist as well as pioneer, Beeple, announced on Twitter about a real studio being made in his Charleston’s home base. Featuring a sped-up video and naming it ‘BUILD,’ he showed a bigger warehouse going through refitting.
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Will Air Two Episodes the Week of Oct. 17: Themes and Elimination Details
Details about the upcoming performances for week 5 of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31.
People Who've Waited On Celebs At Restaurants, How Much Did They Tip?
I bet Harry Styles always tips, like, 200%.
todaynftnews.com
The Eternal Collection NFT is the way to a Zoom call with Anthony Hopkins
A few days back, Today NFT News reported that Anthony Hopkins’ NFTs “The Eternal Collection’’ will mint on October 13. The collection includes randomly chosen owners Zoom meetings with the popular actor. Known for his noteworthy role in the movie ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ his collection,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
todaynftnews.com
Aoki launches Undead NFT collection with DeadFellaz on Halloween
Grammy nominated music producer, Steve Aoki is again in the headlines for creating another milestone in the metaverse space. He has collaborated with DeadFellaz to launch the Halloween NFT fashion collection. The Undead NFT collection consists of a limited-edition run of varsity jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, and skate decks. Deadfellaz co-founders...
todaynftnews.com
CoinShare launches Twitter bot to find the fair price of NFTs
The NFT market has exploded in the last year breaking all records. Though the world of NFTs seems quite lucrative, the NFT community faces a lot of difficulties. One of them is to find out the right price of an NFT. CoinShare, a popular crypto trading group has come up...
todaynftnews.com
Azuki Web3 anime universe introduces the Azuki Collector’s Profile
Azuki has recently introduced Azuki’s Collector Profile, which is a Web3-native showcase for the Azuki universe. This will allow users to earn badges, display their NFTs, and take part in the upcoming drops. The Collector’s Profile will serve as a home for users’ collections where they will be able...
todaynftnews.com
Jack Dorsey’s famous first Tweet NFT experiences 99.99% loss in price
For the first time in Twitter history, a tweet was sold as NFTs for literally $2.9 million in March 2021. Nobody could believe such a thing to occur ever since the early dawn of the internet. However, things have de-escalated since then. Now, the most recent bid is a mere...
Comments / 0