ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
todaynftnews.com

Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta

It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
TECHNOLOGY
TheDailyBeast

Transphobes Slam Ulta Beauty for Featuring TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney

Ulta Beauty on Sunday released a statement calling for civility after the release of a company podcast episode—featuring a transgender TikTok star—triggered an avalanche of transphobic vitriol online. Thursday’s episode of Ulta’s bi-weekly podcast, The Beauty Of, saw Dylan Mulvaney, an actress and comedian with more than 8 million followers on TikTok, join David Lopez, a genderfluid Latinx celebrity hairstylist. The pair discussed identity and their personal journeys, with Mulvaney explaining, “Now I know I can find love, I know I can still be a performer, I know that I can have a family. I want to be a mom...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
todaynftnews.com

Beeple is ready to handle the physical world through innovation

Beeple is all set to come up with innovation in the real world. On Thursday, popular NFT artist as well as pioneer, Beeple, announced on Twitter about a real studio being made in his Charleston’s home base. Featuring a sped-up video and naming it ‘BUILD,’ he showed a bigger warehouse going through refitting.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Marie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Metaverse#Video Game#Web3#Unrealengine#Amalmariei#Ugc
todaynftnews.com

Aoki launches Undead NFT collection with DeadFellaz on Halloween

Grammy nominated music producer, Steve Aoki is again in the headlines for creating another milestone in the metaverse space. He has collaborated with DeadFellaz to launch the Halloween NFT fashion collection. The Undead NFT collection consists of a limited-edition run of varsity jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, and skate decks. Deadfellaz co-founders...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
todaynftnews.com

CoinShare launches Twitter bot to find the fair price of NFTs

The NFT market has exploded in the last year breaking all records. Though the world of NFTs seems quite lucrative, the NFT community faces a lot of difficulties. One of them is to find out the right price of an NFT. CoinShare, a popular crypto trading group has come up...
MARKETS
todaynftnews.com

Azuki Web3 anime universe introduces the Azuki Collector’s Profile

Azuki has recently introduced Azuki’s Collector Profile, which is a Web3-native showcase for the Azuki universe. This will allow users to earn badges, display their NFTs, and take part in the upcoming drops. The Collector’s Profile will serve as a home for users’ collections where they will be able...
VIDEO GAMES
todaynftnews.com

Jack Dorsey’s famous first Tweet NFT experiences 99.99% loss in price

For the first time in Twitter history, a tweet was sold as NFTs for literally $2.9 million in March 2021. Nobody could believe such a thing to occur ever since the early dawn of the internet. However, things have de-escalated since then. Now, the most recent bid is a mere...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy